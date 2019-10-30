An active-duty airman with Ellsworth Air Force Base died Tuesday at the Rapid City hospital, according to a news release from the base.
Preliminary indications point to the airman dying from natural causes. The airman's name will be released once their family has been notified.
"Our team is mourning the loss of a fellow Raider,” Col. David Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander, was quoted as saying. “We are focused on supporting the airman’s family as well as the entire Raider family. All of our airmen and their families are affected by these tragedies.”