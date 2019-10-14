An active-duty airman with Ellsworth Air Force Base was found dead Monday at their off-base home, according to a news release.
The name of the airman is being withheld until next of kin has been notified. The cause of death is being investigated.
"Team Ellsworth lost a member of the Raider family, and we are deeply saddened by this horrible event. We are focused on supporting the airman’s family and our fellow airmen who are mourning this loss,” Col. David Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander, was quoted as saying.