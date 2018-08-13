ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE | An airman at Ellsworth Air Force Base was found dead last week, according to authorities.
U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Daniel Ruth, 25, was found on Aug. 9. at his off-base home in Rapid City, according to a news release from the base.
Ruth, of Pennsylvania, belonged to the 37th Bomb Squadron.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Daniel’s family and friends,” Col. Eric Hresko, 28th Bomb Wing vice commander, said in the release. “We are deeply saddened by this loss to our Ellsworth family.”
No other information was immediately available.