An active duty Airman assigned to Ellsworth has been identified as the victim of Saturday‘s drowning at Pactola Reservoir.

Ellsworth Public Affairs identified the individual as Airman 1st Class Weds Byssainthe, 20.

“The Air Force and Ellsworth Air Force Base lost a member of the family, and we extend our deepest condolences to Airman 1st Class Weds Byssainthe’s family and friends,” said Col. Derek Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing Commander. “We share in the sorrow felt by his loved ones, and the loss of one of our own affects all of us. Our focus right now is on his family in this difficult time.”

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a potential drowning near Pactola Point Picnic Area just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The rescue mission transitioned to recovery just after 7 p.m.; Byssainthe’s body was recovered around 8 p.m., according to PCSO.

Sheriff Brian Mueller said in a statementn Saturday, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family at this painful time.” He attributed the quick recovery to the coordinated efforts of all the teams involved.

The incident is still under investigation.