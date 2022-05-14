Ellsworth airshow captivates record 70,000

ELLSWORTH AFB | More than 70,000 people had their eyes to the sky this weekend, with one thing in common: a genuine sense of awe.

Eyes squinting into the sun, the magic of aviation captivated a record crowd of 45,000 Saturday at the 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show. Kids and adults alike gasped and pointed, making declarations of “it’s so fast” and “I didn’t know that was possible.” A young boy threaded the air with a toy jet painted in blue and gold as the Blue Angels thundered overhead.

The first show in seven years, in a way, it was 80 years in the making. A COVID-19 delay in 2021 ensured its resurrection would fall in 2022, a year so rich with anniversaries it almost seemed a happy accident.

With the 80th anniversary of the base, the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, the 75th birthday of the United States Air Force and the 35th anniversary of B-1 operations at Ellsworth, 2022’s air show ultimately told the story of the Air Force, and the innovation it has sparked ever since.

The B-1 led a striking tri-bomber flyover as one of the first acts of the airshow, preceded by parachute jumpers and the historic B-25 Mitchell—the aircraft flown in the Doolittle Raid 80 years ago.

Other performances included South Dakota’s own Vanguard Squadron, a flame-spewing Shockwave jet truck, a warbird flight featuring the A-26 and P-38, and a mind-bending F-22 Raptor demo. The headlining Blue Angels closed out the show both Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees could also check out 40-some vendors inside the Pride Hangar, and explore more than 30 static displays strewn across the flightline.

Thirteen-year-old Brodie Puhlman posed in front of an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.

“I really like different technologies,” he said, also a WWII history enthusiast. Brodie attended the airshow with his mom Lacy Puhlman, who attended her first air show since she was seven years old.

“I really wanted to bring him because it really amazed me when I’d seen it way back then,” she said.

Paul and Corrie Studdard, transplants from Colorado Springs who moved to Rapid City five weeks ago, have been hitting the air show circuit for nearly 40 years — about as long as they’ve known each other.

“I love the precision,” Paul said. With some flight experience of his own, he appreciated what he described as the “hundreds, even thousands of hours” of practice and training the audience sees unfold in the sky.

“They don’t see the years of training that go into making all of this look very easy,” he said. He likened the maneuvers to an aerial ballet, involving meticulous choreography, rehearsals and no margin for error.

Corrie, a line dancer, shared his appreciation for precision and choreography.

“Its choreography just like when you watch a highly trained dancer,” Paul said. It’s broken down like his wife’s 64-step line dances, he said.

“A lot of these maneuvers are definitely just as complex. So many things need to come together. There’s no time for taking a nap,” Paul said.

For the Vangaurd Squadron, an air show team based out of Tea, the practice and precision isn’t even their day job.

It’s a hobby that allows them to share their love of flight with a large community of people, they said.

Their planes have been doing airshows since 1993 “so it’s always been our South Dakota home state team,” said Vanguard pilot and Maintenance Officer Mark Ketcham, who's flown with the Squadron since 2013.

Joining Ketcham were lead pilot and Vanguard President David Myer and Right Wing pilot Joe Brewster. All three brought a varied history in aviation experience, and origin stories from suspicions of a squirrel piloting an airplane to watching planes from the tops of haystacks.

Their love of aviation brought them here, along with lots of practice and unwavering trust.

“It takes a lot of dedication and practice,” Brewster said. “Practice, practice, practice.”

For F-22 Demo Team commander and pilot Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, being able to demonstrate the capabilities of these aircraft is an opportunity to put a face to the name of the Air Force.

It’s also an opportunity to inspire.

Gunderson, a combat fighter pilot with more than 1,700 flying hours, recalled an 11-year-old kid going to air shows in his hometown of Tampa, Florida. He got his picture taken with an F-15 pilot — a pilot doing the job that’s now his. Fast forward 12 years, and that pilot was one of his instructors at the Air Force Academy, teaching him how to fly an F-15.

“We put the whole thing together and realized, holy cow, the air show impact is huge,” Gunderson said.

When he’s up there performing the mind-bending maneuvers of the F-22 demo, he said he's focused on a good show for the crowd, showcasing the aircraft and representing the vast team that brought it all together.

From the maintainers that work on the airplane to the narration and music of the coordinated synchronization, the perfect marriage of a well-oiled team is what stamps a lasting impression on the air show audience — an impression that may change the course of a kid in the crowd.

“You want people to walk away with this cool image in their brain,” Gunderson said. “You may forget the entire air show, but you may walk away 10 years from now and be like, man, that one time when the Raptor did this one cool thing, that image is gonna be burned in their brain forever. We want you to walk away with that.”

That image existed somewhere this weekend for the 70,000 people looking up. Coming off a year of COVID-weary spectators, giving people a reason to look up is what it's all about.

“It's remarkable,” Gunderson said. “Aviation is one of those things that is still, to me, after having done this for my entire career, just kind of a magical thing and gets the imagination running.”

Even if not one of the thousands in attendance last weekend join the Air Force, Gunderson hopes they see airplanes as a tool that represent pursuing a dream. “If you have a goal or a dream, you can achieve it.”

The 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space show was a celebration of those achievements, and the magic of aviation that locked thousands of eyes on the sky, captivated in true amazement.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.