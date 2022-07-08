Ellsworth B-1 bombers, airmen complete mission to Indo-Pacific

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE | While Americans were celebrating Independence Day, a contingent of airmen and several B-1B Lancers were returning home to Ellsworth Air Force Base after completing a Bomber Task Force mission to the Indo-Pacific.

The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron executed several missions, including cooperation with key allies and partners. These missions included aerial integration with the Japanese Air Self Defense Force and hot pit refueling operations with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) at RAAF Base Darwin in Australia – a first for the B-1B Lancer.

Accomplishing these missions further demonstrates the B-1B Lancer’s capability of executing Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concepts by utilizing minimal personnel and operating out of non-standard locations.

“As we practice and become more proficient at ACE, we enhance INDOPACOM’s ability to counter any regional adversaries or threats they pose to the freedom of free nations,” said Lt. Col. Ross Hobbs, 34th EBS commander. “The 34th EBS operations, maintenance and support personnel have absolutely crushed it during this deployment, and I couldn’t be more proud of the entire team.”

Over the course of the deployment, the “World Famous Thunderbirds” of the 34th EBS flew over 300 flight hours supporting allied integration and adversarial deterrence missions.

“This deployment was an amazing opportunity to demonstrate the B-1’s capabilities in the INDOPACOM (area of responsibility),” said Capt. Joel Hoyer, a B-1 weapons systems officer assigned to 34th EBS. “It’s been great to see all the training that we’ve accomplished at Ellsworth be applied to actual operations abroad.”

With a minimal footprint, and in accordance with ACE concepts, the unit flew 30 sorties in 30 days, a direct result of excellence in maintenance operations by the 28th Maintenance Group’s 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit.

“I feel very fortunate to be here with the crew we have,” said Tech. Sgt. Cody Greenwalt-Walker, 34th AMU B-1B crew chief. “I couldn’t be more proud of the work we’ve accomplished.”

The U.S. continues to demonstrate its commitment to allies and partners through Bomber Task Force missions to the Indo-Pacific, showcasing U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command’s ability to deliver lethal, ready, long-range strike options to Geographic Combatant Commanders anytime, anywhere.