Ellsworth B-1B fleet flying again after mandatory grounding

“Refueling with the KC-46 was very similar to my other experiences I’ve had with KC-135s, and KC-10s, but in general seemed very stable and was an easy platform to refuel from.”

Aircrew in the KC-46A during the historic flight for the Ellsworth B-1B crew said the refueling mission couldn’t have gone any better.

“The Ellsworth crew was incredible,” said Capt. Steven Strickland, 22nd Operations Support Squadron flight commander assigned to McConnell. “Aircraft stability was excellent, allowing the booms to evaluate the concerns that had been raised during initial testing, and mitigate them with experience gained over the past two years.

"The positive impact for IOT and E (Initial Operational Test and Evaluation), and for the enterprise as whole, will continue to push the KC-46 further as we enter our limited operational capability in AMC (Air Mobility Command).”

Jarrell said after talking with the KC-46 crew, both teams are interested in doing more training together.

“Our crew felt lucky to be able to get to train with the KC-46,” he said. “Anytime we get to practice air refueling it is great training, and getting to see a new tanker was a fun experience on top of that.”