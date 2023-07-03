The 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct B-1B flyovers to kick start or cap off eight area Independence Day events on July 4.

The current flyover schedule (weather permitting) is as follows:

10 a.m. – Custer Patriots Day Parade (Custer, S.D.)

10 a.m. – Piedmont Independence Day Parade (Piedmont, S.D.)

10:20 a.m. – Hot Springs Independence Day Parade (Hot Springs, S.D.)

10:30 a.m. – Belle Fourche Independence Day Parade (Belle Fourche, S.D.)

11:10 a.m. – Freedom Rings True, Under the Red, White, and Blue Parade (Gillette, Wyo.)

Noon – Lead Gold Camp Jubilee Flag Raising Ceremony (Lead, S.D.)

12:15 p.m. (CST) – Fort Pierre 4th of July Celebration (Fort Pierre, S.D.)

12:15 p.m. – Spearfish 4th of July celebration (Spearfish, S.D.)

B-1 flyovers are allowed as part of approved training missions. Residents living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increased noise level related to the flyovers.

Individuals who witness any of the flyovers are encouraged to share their photos and videos on Ellsworth Air Force Base’s official Facebook and Instagram pages available at: www.Facebook.com/ellsworthairforcebase and @ellsworthafb on Instagram.