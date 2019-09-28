Nearly two decades of war in the Middle East has taken its toll on the nation’s aging B-1B Lancer strategic bombers, which need critical structural repair work at a time when the demand on the U.S. Air Force's bomber fleet continues to rise.
Col. David Doss, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, told a noon gathering of the Black Hills Press Club and Forum on Friday in Rapid City that the “demand for bombers has not shrunk, and the demand for the B-1B has never gone away.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in July that just six of the nation’s 60 B-1B bombers are fully mission capable.
Doss commands about 21 of the 45 B-1s split between Ellsworth and Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.
He said Friday that more of the Ellsworth B1s are being repaired and restored to full service. The six fully-operation aircraft referenced by Sen. Rounds in July are split between Ellsworth and Dyess.
“We did what the nation asked but that comes with a price,” said Doss. “Like any piece of machinery, when you use it over and over, there comes a time when you’ve got to do some maintenance.
“We’ve had to intentionally step back and make sure we can get the aircraft healthy again so we can step back in again and meet that demand as we go forward and that demand is insatiable," he said. “We’ll never have enough bombers, at least in the near future, to meet that demand."
Doss said Ellsworth is also beginning to gear up for the announced deployment of the B-21 Raider bomber, set for the mid-2020s.
Ellsworth was announced as one of three bases that will receive the new B-21 and the training base for the bomber.
Doss assumed command of the 28th in May, taking over from Col. John Edwards, who moved to new duties at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
You have free articles remaining.
Doss was born in Appomattox, Va. He said he first became enamored with flying after watching F-4 Phantom fighter-bombers near his parents' farm.
“I would sit outside in the grass and see these F-4s fly by and I’d say ‘I want to do that some day. That would be pretty cool,’” he said.
Doss went on to be commissioned as an Air Force officer after graduation from the Virginia Military Institute in 1995, but a variety of factors, overcrowded ranks of pilots and inexperience in other duty roles, including navigation and weapons officer, initially kept him from flying in combat.
According to his bio, Doss went on to serve multiple flying tours as an instructor and evaluator, B-1 weapon systems officer, squadron weapons officer, director of operations, squadron commander and deputy operations group commander.
He has also had staff tours at Air Combat Command, the Air Staff, U.S. Forces Korea and the 608th Air Operations Center, and is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School.
He participated in operations Desert Fox, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, New Dawn and Combined Joint Task Force — Horn of Africa.
This is Doss’ second stint at Ellsworth.
In 1998, his first operational assignment came with the 37th Bomb Squadron. His wife, Marlena, gave birth to their first son in 2001 in Rapid City — in a blizzard.
“During that time, I really fell in love with the area and with the community,” he said. “We’re not scared about the cold and the snow.”