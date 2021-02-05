Ellsworth bomber to join flyover at Sunday's Super Bowl

A B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City will join up with two other Air Force bombers to fly over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday for the Super Bowl.
The Ellsworth crew practiced the maneuver on Friday to time everything for Sunday’s flight to Florida. The B-1B will join a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and a B-2 Spirit from Whitman Air Force Base in Missouri to fly over the stadium during the national anthem.
Air Force Global Strike Command’s Gen. Tim Ray said it is the first time all three types of bombers will fly over during the game.
“Supporting this event is a tremendous honor for our command and the U.S. Air Force,” Ray said. “We look forward to this opportunity to showcase the reliability, flexibility and precision of our bomber fleet to the nation during this exciting event.”
The aircraft will take off for the Super Bowl from their respective bases, join up for the flyover and return to the bases following the event, Ray said. The bases were notified in December they were selected and have been planning ever since.
Ellsworth’s Maj. Michael Webster told the Associated Press it is a distinct privilege for the base to be included in the flyover.
“So, we’re all going to take off from our separate bases, different take off times," he said. "We have a pre-planned re-join point, so we’re all going to get real close together and then hang out, and then fly to Tampa, hold around there, then push in and make sure we hit our time over the stadium like we’re supposed to and make sure we look good as well.”
Webster said the Ellsworth crew is excited to be a part of the event and to showcase the flexibility of the bomber fleet to deploy anywhere in the world from the United States.
He said that "to be able to showcase our capabilities from an Ellsworth standpoint as far as getting the jets ready and all of the support agencies on base that it takes to get a jet launched and then obviously from the air crew’s perspective being able to be part of it and actually be over Raymond James for the Super Bowl, it’s an incredible honor.”
Gov. Kristi Noem told the Journal on Friday that Ellsworth’s appearance at the Super Bowl will be a positive moment for South Dakota.
“Ellsworth does incredible work to keep our state and nation safe, and now a worldwide audience will get to see them in action,” Noem said.
The U.S. Air Force performs close to 1,000 flyovers a year, Ray said, serving as a way to showcase the capabilities of its aircraft while also “inspiring patriotism and future generations of aviation enthusiasts.” The flyovers are done at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as time-over-target training for Air Force pilots, aircrew and ground control teams.
The game features defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It will be broadcast on CBS with the kickoff scheduled for 4:30 Mountain Time.
