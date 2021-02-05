Ellsworth bomber to join flyover at Sunday's Super Bowl

A B-1B Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City will join up with two other Air Force bombers to fly over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday for the Super Bowl.

The Ellsworth crew practiced the maneuver on Friday to time everything for Sunday’s flight to Florida. The B-1B will join a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and a B-2 Spirit from Whitman Air Force Base in Missouri to fly over the stadium during the national anthem.

Air Force Global Strike Command’s Gen. Tim Ray said it is the first time all three types of bombers will fly over during the game.

“Supporting this event is a tremendous honor for our command and the U.S. Air Force,” Ray said. “We look forward to this opportunity to showcase the reliability, flexibility and precision of our bomber fleet to the nation during this exciting event.”

The aircraft will take off for the Super Bowl from their respective bases, join up for the flyover and return to the bases following the event, Ray said. The bases were notified in December they were selected and have been planning ever since.

Ellsworth’s Maj. Michael Webster told the Associated Press it is a distinct privilege for the base to be included in the flyover.

