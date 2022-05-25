Ellsworth breaks ground on first B-21 facility

Ellsworth Air Force Base made a dent in global history Wednesday morning with a few shovels, as they broke ground for the first Low Observable Restoration Facility hangar for the incoming B-21 Raider.

A 95,000-square-foot facility, the Low Observable Restoration Facility, or LO, is the first of 36 major projects that will support the incoming B-21 mission at Ellsworth, supported by the Air Force Global Strike Command’s Program Integration Office.

The facility will have “specialized equipment to ensure that the free world’s next generation stealth bomber is sustained and maintained,” said Gen. Anthony J Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Commander and Air Forces Strategic-Air, U.S. Strategic Command Commander.

“We are the only ally in the free world that has bombers,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony, emphasizing the global significance of the B-21, and the mission of Air Force Global Strike Command.

The B-21 will form the backbone of the future of Air Force bomber fleet, and it begins “right in the Black Hills of South Dakota,” Cotton said.

The B-21 Raider, named in honor of the historic Doolittle Raiders, will be a long-range bomber aircraft with both nuclear and conventional munitions capabilities. The groundbreaking comes during a historic year for Ellsworth, celebrating both the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid and the 80th anniversary of the base.

28th Bomb Wing Commander Col. Joseph Sheffield called the event “a great day not only to be members of the great state of South Dakota,” but for the United States.

“We're here because simply, our nation needs us to be here,” he said. He referenced a new level of violence escalating from nuclear-capable Russia and China, and the need now more than ever for the ability to deter.

“And guess what? That's why we’re here today," Sheffield said. "Foundational to our nation's strategic deterrence is our powerful and ready long-range strike force.”

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-SD, called the B-21 “an incredibly important part of this nation’s military history. And it really starts today.”

He called the day "huge" not just not just for the Black Hills, South Dakota, or even the United States, but for “anybody who loves freedom.”

“China and Russia have the capacity to strike us almost anywhere in the world, almost anytime they want,” Johnson said. “It is important that we have deterrence. It's important that we have platforms like the B-21 that can project American force across the globe at a moment's notice.”

A project years in the making, Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the first step of many towards fully supporting the B-21 mission at Ellsworth.

“We're really excited about today, finally getting this underway,” said Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson.

Larson and the city of Box Elder have been preparing for the influx of military personal expected with the B-21 mission, working on infrastructure, housing projects and “quality of life issues,” he said.

Larson, who has been in Box Elder since 1972, is excited to eventually see the B-21’s flying overhead, just as he loves seeing the B-1.

“It’s going to be really, really big,” he said.

The B-21 LO hangar is a state-of-the-art facility that will be dual-use not only for maintaining the aircraft, but for training airmen who maintain the critical LO coatings and structure on the B-21. The two-bay hangar will house specialized equipment for the maintenance of the B-21 bomber.

Over 35 re-use and new construction projects are planned to support the B-21 mission, including a Formal Training Unit. Ellsworth will be the only B-21 with the Formal Training Unit, where all future airmen will be trained to perform the B-21 mission.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District awarded The Walsh Group’s Federal program, Walsh Federal LLC, with a $131.7 million Military Construction contract for the facility.

The first of its kind, and the first of many more to come, the significance of the LO facility, and its place in history, was reflected in the dignitaries present Wednesday, most notably the Air Force Global Strike Commander..

“My area of responsibility is global,” Cotton said. “And our mission is central to our nation’s national defense strategy."

Bombers like the B-21, he said, will help them to be “always ready.”

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

