Air Force Global Strike Command has selected several units at Ellsworth Air Force Base for major awards, the base announced Friday in a news release.
The 28th Bomb Wing is the recipient of the Brig. Gen. Frederick W. Castle Memorial Award, given to the top bomb wing in the command. The Castle Award, founded in 2010, memorializes a Medal of Honor recipient and namesake of a former Strategic Air Command base.
The 28th Operations Support Squadron was selected for the Maj. Charles L. Loring Jr. Award, given to the best support squadron in the command. The 28th OSS is responsible for aircraft support functions, including airfield operations, intelligence and weather.
The 34th Bomb Squadron was selected for the Brig. Gen. Kenneth N. Walker Award for the best bomber squadron in the command.
Capt. Patrick A. Walsh of the 34th Bomb Squadron was selected as Bomber Instructor of the Year.
Maj. Stephen A. Roberts of the 28th Operations Support Squadron was selected as the Bomber Flight Commander of the Year.