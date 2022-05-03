Ellsworth civilian employee honored for military and community collaboration

Ellsworth civilian employee Lorie Vega was recently recognized by the Association of Defense Communities as a Defense Community Champion, one of 10 recognized across the nation for excellence in fostering collaboration between military and community.

For Vega, deputy director for the 28th Mission Support Group at Ellsworth Air Force Base, the award highlighted a bigger picture of partnership and connection.

“It's not about me,” she said. “It's about how we can make our community better, not just for our Airmen, but for everybody.”

Vega has served as deputy director for two years, but has been at Ellsworth since October 2012. She started in civil service 35 years ago, working all over the country and the world, from California and Hawaii to Germany.

Her experience has now culminated in a position that centers around connecting people. She partners with the community to support their squadrons.

“What’s affecting our airmen affects everybody,” she said.

Vega tackles issues like the housing shortage, the price of housing, the price of gas, and childcare — all issues that impact the community.

“It spans the fence line — we all share these problems,” she said.

Removing that fence line is what Vega does, and what the community champion award celebrates.

She also serves as the innovation and community partnership lead on base, where she works with businesses and student teams to inspire innovation that will “develop new technology we can use.” Vega has partnered with over 15 universities, including Black Hills University and South Dakota Mines.

“I see it as all one network. It's all connected,” she said.

Nominated by her community, Vega didn’t even know she was in the running. Different representatives from various organizations she’s worked with, including Ensign, Elevate, and SDEDA (South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority), got together and submitted her name for the award.

“That was so moving,” Vega said, “that they thought enough to do that. That was just amazing.”

The array of community organizations involved in Vega’s nomination was a testament to the partnership and collaboration celebrated by the award itself.

Winning the award, while a humbling experience for Vega, was a reminder of the community it represents — both civilian and military.

“Together, we can make it better for everyone,” she said. “Not just the civilian sector, or the military sector. We're all one big family.”

The recognition comes from the Association of Defense Communities, a non-military association focused on building communities that support America’s military.

The ADC, Vega explained, was originally created to support installations against BRAC (Base Realignment and Closure), a list Ellsworth was once threatened by. It has since evolved into supporting defense communities and recognizing innovation and collaboration.

The value of the ADC recognizing the collaboration she has been a part of, she said, is that it showcases a way to make the community as a whole a better place for everybody.

“And you can make a difference,” Vega said.

People can become jaded, she said — feel that they can’t change things. This reward is a reminder that with a little stubbornness and persistence, you can.

“When you get people engaged in the effort, you'd be amazed what you can accomplish," Vega said.

