Ellsworth command chief removed by base commander

The commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base announced Monday he has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as the 28th BW command chief for "behavior that demonstrated a lack of respect, judgement and professionalism expected of a senior non-commissioned officer."

According to a news release from Ellsworth AFB, Deisch was removed from his position by base commander Col. Joseph Sheffield after an investigation.

“Inappropriate conduct undermines standards of good order and discipline,” Sheffield said. “Based on the results of a thorough investigation, Chief Deisch’s removal was necessary to uphold these high standards. All Airmen should be treated with dignity and respect, and senior leaders should set the example for subordinates by exercising sound judgement and decision-making both on and off duty.”

Steven Merrill, Ellsworth's chief public affairs officer, said the base would not be able to share additional information about Deisch's removal or the nature of the investigation.

Deisch joined the U.S. Air Force in October 1995 as an electro-mechanical technician, his official Air Force biography says. He held various positions in support of both the Air Launch Cruise and Minuteman III Missile mission sets from technician to squadron superintendent. In addition to his time served in Air Combat Command, Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Force Space Command, and U.S. Air Forces Europe, Deisch was an instructor for the next generation of missile maintainers in Air Education and Training Command.

Prior to his assignment at Ellsworth, Deisch served as the superintendent of the 65th Air Base Group, Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal.

Deisch was promoted to Chief Master Sergeant in September 2016 and joined the Ellsworth command in June 2021. He acted as the primary advisor to the base commander on all matters concerning the morale, welfare, war-fighting effectiveness, operational utilization and professional development of nearly 3,200 enlisted Airmen.

Deisch has received the Air Force's Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Recognition Ribbon and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 4 Sad 0 Angry 0