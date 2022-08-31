Ellsworth Commercial Gate closing to private traffic Tuesday

Ellsworth Air Force Base will be closing their Bismarck (commercial) gate to inbound personally owned vehicles beginning Tuesday.

The Bismarck gate will remain open for large recreational vehicles and personally owned trailers that will not fit through the Liberty (main) or Patriot (school) gates. The gate will remain open to all outbound traffic during normal hours, which are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The change comes as a result of an increase in construction projects on base related to the bed down of the B-21 Raider, intended to enhance resource flow to the construction projects.

According to an article from the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs, subject matter experts analyzed the significant increase in commercial traffic that will support the B-21 construction projects and developed a plan to minimize the impact.

The article stated that traffic is expected to grow by more than 400% over the next several years in support of construction projects.

Thirty-six construction projects are attached to the B-21, which began with the groundbreaking for the first Low Observable Restoration Facility hangar in May, with three more coming this year. The construction efforts will allow the base to receive the first B-21 Raider in the mid 2020s.

Privately-owned vehicle motorists will need to utilize the main gate or school gate to access the base. The main gate is open 24/7. The school gate is currently opened, Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Visitors and commuters are encouraged to utilize the school gate to minimize wait times at the main gate throughout the day, especially during morning traffic hours. Those with questions concerning traffic patterns or gate hours of operation can call 605-385-1000.