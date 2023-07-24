Ellsworth’s 28th Civil Engineering Squadron will be conducting a 96-hour field training exercise designed to evaluate the 28 CES’s contingency capabilities July 24 to 28.
During the exercise, residents on or near the installation may see members in combat gear dispersed or driving on base, and may hear loud noises from sirens and simulated ground bursts.
There are no anticipated delays to traffic flow in or around the installation.
For more information, contact the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at (605) 385-5056, or via email at 28bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil.