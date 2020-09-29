Ellsworth Development Authority plans to build $12 million rec center in Box Elder

Ellsworth Air Force Base airmen and community members will be able to use a $12.6 million recreation center that is planned to be completed in 2022 in Box Elder.

The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority approved the center at its meeting Monday. It was previously discussed in July after it was announced that the base would be the first to house the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber.

Authority Executive Director Scott Landguth said the authority was waiting to make the decision until it heard back about a Department of Defense grant, which it received. The $6.3 million grant will pay for half of the center and is part of the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.

The program awarded 16 grants that totaled about $50 million in September. Dyess Air Force Base, which is also being looked at as a B-21 Raider bomber site, received a grant for a STEM Complex in partnership with the Abilene Independent School District in Abilene, Texas.