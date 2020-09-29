Ellsworth Development Authority plans to build $12 million rec center in Box Elder

Ellsworth Air Force Base airmen and community members will be able to use a $12.6 million recreation center that is planned to be completed in 2022 in Box Elder.
The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority approved the center at its meeting Monday. It was previously discussed in July after it was announced that the base would be the first to house the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber.
Authority Executive Director Scott Landguth said the authority was waiting to make the decision until it heard back about a Department of Defense grant, which it received. The $6.3 million grant will pay for half of the center and is part of the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.
The program awarded 16 grants that totaled about $50 million in September. Dyess Air Force Base, which is also being looked at as a B-21 Raider bomber site, received a grant for a STEM Complex in partnership with the Abilene Independent School District in Abilene, Texas.
“There’s a movement to share some of these facilities when they can,” Landguth said Tuesday. “It serves everybody well. Instead of having the facility inside the fence, we can put it outside and increase the usage, and it benefits more people as well.”
The recreation center will be a 58,000-square-foot building with the main feature being a ⅛ mile indoor track. Landguth said there will also be a multi-use activities infield that can be set up for indoor soccer and basketball courts.
He said the goal is the center will be able to host youth tournaments as well as Air Force training.
Landguth said the authority will seek additional funding from the state Legislature in the upcoming session. Keloland reported it will seek about $3.2 million.
Landguth also said the authority heard a proposal to fund part of the center through a Tax Increment Finance District, but that would be part of a larger development. He said there’s potential for the district, but it’s in the early stages.
“We’re moving forward with preliminary engineering and working towards selecting a contractor,” he said. “We’re making sure the budget and everything is adequate.”
Pennington County commissioners decided to start a TIF District committee during their Tuesday meeting. The committee would look into reviewing the process.
Commissioner Gary Drewes said he specifically thought about the committee since the county has had several informal inquiries about a TIF District in Box Elder.
“I would like to try to put together a plan where we know what we have coming at us in the near future and maybe set out some procedures this commission wants to consider in advance of that,” he said.
Contractor proposals will be due Oct. 8 to JLG Architects, the design firm for the center. The contractor will be selected toward the end of October.
Landguth said he anticipates groundbreaking to begin on the center in spring 2021 with a completion date of May 2022.
He said the authority is still working through operation conversations but is exploring contracting with YMCA Rapid City to operate the center.
