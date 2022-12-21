Ellsworth garners top airshow community relations award

Ellsworth Air Force Base was awarded the Dick Schram Memorial Community Relations Award for exhibiting excellence in the planning of an air show during the International Council of Air Shows awards banquet in Las Vegas December 15.

Airmen from Ellsworth joined community partners from across the Black Hills area who were instrumental in planning the 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show – Raider Country Open House were on hand to accept the award.

“Winning this award is a true testament to the amazing team we had and is reflective of the strong partnership we have with our community,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Nishimura who directed the event for Ellsworth. “Honestly, I was beyond excited when we were announced as the recipient of this award because all of those involved in this massive planning effort absolutely deserve this recognition.”

Nishimura added that several months of planning and support by the Black Hills Military Advisory Coalition, numerous individuals from the base, and several civic and business leaders went into ensuring the base’s air show was a success.

The two-day event was headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team and featured a variety of aerial acts such as the F-22 Viper demonstration team along with ample military static displays. More than 60,000 people attended the event, a record for an airshow at Ellsworth.

Delayed several years due to COVID-19, the event fell during Ellsworth’s 80th anniversary, the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid, the 75th anniversary of the Air Force, and the 35th anniversary of the B-1B Lancer operations at the base.

The airshow was also the first since being named as the first installation to receive the newest bomber, the B-21 Raider.

Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing Commander, called the airshow a display of the Raider culture of being brave and bold in an interview with the Journal in April.

"To be able to host the airshow on such a historic year is a great way to commemorate the heroes who came before us and left a proud heritage and legacy," he said.

The vision statement for the show was to deliver a multi-day, top-tier event focused on enhancing public awareness of military readiness, demonstrating weapon systems and capabilities, promoting positive community relations, showcasing Airmen, and supporting Air Force recruiting and retention.

Unable to play video