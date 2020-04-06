Ellsworth gate closed, some neighbors evacuate Sunday afternoon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The main gate at Ellsworth Air Force Based was closed for about four hours Sunday afternoon and some neighbors evacuated after a suspicious man prompted a precautionary bomb search.

A man approached security personal at the main gate and “began acting erratically" around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, the base said in a news release.

The man was detained and turned over to the Box Elder Police Department. Assistant Police Chief Chris Misselt said the man had “strange and suspicious behavior” but didn’t know exactly how he was acting or what he said to gate security. The Journal is waiting to learn these details from the base.

Police determined the man didn’t commit any crime so he wasn’t arrested, Misselt said. But police took him to the hospital to see if he needed any treatment. The man has a North Carolina address and it's unclear if he recently moved to South Dakota or was just passing through.

After the man was detained, the news release said, members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team set up a perimeter and searched the man’s vehicle “as a precautionary measure.”