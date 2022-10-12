Ellsworth historian recognized with Heritage Award

One historian’s mission to immortalize the heritage of Sept. 11, 2001 in stories and memories was honored with an award from Air Force Global Strike Command.

John Moyes, 28th Bomb Wing historian at Ellsworth Air Force Base, was the recipient of the AFGSC Heritage Award, for his efforts in bringing together a commemoration of the events of Sept. 11 — and the imprint it burned on those left behind.

Moyes, Ellsworth’s historian since 2015 and an Air Force veteran, said his mission as the base's historian is “to capture, record and safeguard the history and the stories of the wing.”

The stories of the 28th Bomb Wing intersected palpably with the stories of Sept. 11 — a connection Moyes sought not only to capture and tell, but humanize.

“What I really wanted was to humanize it. For people to read this and think that could’ve been me, or that is me. That could’ve been somebody I know, or a family member,” he said.

Through all ranks and all walks of life, Moyes sought to step into the minds of people who experienced that day.

Telling those stories morphed into the project that earned Moyes the Heritage Award. Eventually dubbed the Raider Heritage Rally, the project was the brainchild of Moyes and three other committee members at the behest of 28th Bomb Wing Commander Col. Joseph Sheffield.

Sheffield tasked Moyes with commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks, through the lens of those serving that day — including at Ellsworth.

The blueprint began as a questionnaire Moyes sent to friends, family and former colleagues, asking for first-hand accounts of that day. He then brought the request on base, which eventually led to conversations with two airmen on duty who were at Ellsworth when the terrorist attacks occurred.

A two- to three-month process began as 15 slides. It soon turned into nearly 100, as Moyes received an overwhelming response. He began to craft the stories into a visual representation, seeking to recreate the feeling of walking through New York City after the attacks

Missing person posters from around New York City the day after inspired an immersive experience Moyes hoped would draw observers into the stories.

“I wanted people to walk around those and get that feeling — reading these accounts,” he said.

The process was humbling and emotional, he said. Moyes said he wasn’t surprised by the accounts he heard, but was struck by their honesty. Gratitude was met on both sides.

Some couldn’t tell their stories, he said. For some, the weight dragging back to that day was too heavy.

Moyes learned of four service members stationed at Ellsworth who were killed downrange of the 9/11 attacks, along with many others who indirectly lost their lives as a result.

Through various accounts, Moyes painted a picture of Ellsworth that day. Restricted access to the base had traffic lines on Interstate 90 backed up to Elk Vale Road, he said, with so many military minds wondering what would come next, with no way of knowing.

There was anger, uncertainty and waiting, Moyes said.

As Moyes began to collect these accounts, the vision grew to include the names of those lost since 9/11, and form a physical embodiment in his mind. He eventually constructed 13 pairs of 10-foot boards, each connected by hinges, with the heritage of 9/11 unfurled across.

The project didn’t just include 9/11.

Moyes also wanted to connect the heritage of the Doolittle Raid — a WWII mission that launched 16 modified B-25 bombers off an aircraft carrier in response to the attack on Pearl Harbor, and ultimately turned the tide of the war. Ellsworth is now home to three of the four squadrons that participated in the raid.

Much like the Doolittle Raiders, the events of Sept. 11 called airmen into the unknown, taking the fight to the enemy. The boards displaying the stories of 9/11 were intertwined with lists of lives lost and the story of the Doolittle Raid.

In connecting the Doolittle Raid to the 9/11, Moyes described history as “cyclically linear” — certain things keep coming around, yet keep moving down the road, he said. History repeats itself, and capturing the stories inevitably brings some back around.

Telling history means not just telling someone something is important, he said.

“It has to be in context — you can’t just have a thing sitting there,” Moyes said. With his display, he sought to create relevance and context.

“Here’s a thing — you have to know why the thing is important — why it was important," he said about the design of the display.

The Raider Heritage Rally, where Moyes displayed the final manifestation of his vision, was held on Oct. 8, 2021, a day after the 20th anniversary of the B1-B’s first strikes launched in Afghanistan.

To further humanize the displays, certain accounts were turned into scripts and read by people of similar age and occupation, he said.

“We wanted to pair up the account with somebody who was a similar person, similar job, similar age," Moyes said. "If it sounds like today’s words, then it’s a little more real.”

Moyes, a laborer in the shadows, was presented with the Heritage Award in August by Sheffield. He said he was in complete shock. Having been previously commended for his work, he thought that was that — a pat on the back from Air Force Global Strike Command, letting him know they noticed.

To receive the Heritage Award was gratifying and validating, he said.

“It’s nice to know that people are noticing,” Moyes said. “That thing with my name on it is about what the Wing did that day. That’s what that’s about.”

There’s a difference between history and heritage, Moyes said. History is tangible made up of artifacts, memorabilia and three dimensional presentations.

Heritage is "tangible yet intangible," he said.

“Because the intangibility of it is the memories — the stories,” Moyes said.

He quoted a former Global Strike commander as explaining that history makes you smart. Heritage makes you proud.

As the accounts accumulated for his own award-winning heritage project, Moyes said he really didn’t have to form a narrative. The stories spoke for themselves.

Through his efforts with the Raider Heritage Rally, those stories will continue to speak.