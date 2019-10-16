Senior Airman William Horton, 24, has been identified as the active-duty airman assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing who was found dead Monday at his off-base residence.
Horton was a B-1 Journeyman with the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.
“It is never easy to say goodbye to one of our Raiders, and this week we had to. The death of Senior Airman William Horton is a tragic loss for the entire Raider family,” said Col. David Doss, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “My sincerest condolences go out to his family, friends and coworkers who are grieving during this challenging time.”
The cause of death is currently under investigation, according to a news release.