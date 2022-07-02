Ellsworth plans B-1 flyovers for Independence Day

Ellsworth Air Force Base’s 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct B-1B flyovers at six locations throughout the Black Hills area on July 4, as part of area Independence Day events.

The flyovers will take place in Custer, Hot Springs, Piedmont, Belle Fourche, Lead and Spearfish.

The current flyover schedule is Custer Patriots Day Parade at 10 a.m. in Custer, Piedmont Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. in Piedmont, Belle Fourche Independence Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. in Belle Fourche, Lead Gold Camp Jubilee Flag Raising Ceremony in Lead at 11:30 a.m., Hot Springs Independence Day Parade at noon in Hot Springs, and Spearfish Independence Day Parade at noon in Spearfish.

B-1 flyovers are allowed as part of approved training missions, according to a news release from the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office. Residents living in and around the Black Hills area could experience an increased noise level related to the flyovers.

Individuals who witness any of the flyovers are encouraged to share their photos and videos on Ellsworth Air Force Base’s official Facebook and Instagram pages available at: www.Facebook.com/ellsworthairforcebase and @ellsworthafb on Instagram.

Rapid City residents can also catch the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band at 7 p.m. at the Memorial Park Bandshell in Rapid City on July 4. The band will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Air Force with the “Sounds of Freedom” concert series. The production will feature musical selections from rock-n-roll, country, jazz, classic American and today’s popular music.

