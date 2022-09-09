Ellsworth strengthens base operations with telecommunications upgrade

Wiring, cables and blue and yellow cords snaking the walls and ceiling of an Ellsworth Air Force Base room represent the integration of old technology run on fiber optic cables with a fully upgraded IP-based telecommunications system, strengthening a critical function of the base: communication.

Each blue and yellow cord clustered along the wall represented a single telephone on base, said Rick Davis, 28th Communications Squadron telecommunications specialist. They also represented an old way of doing things, utilizing copper cable running underground throughout the base. Empty blocks on the same wall represented a new way: Internet Protocol, or IP, technology.

The base’s telecommunications system hadn’t been updated since 2008. Davis said the life cycle of those systems was meant to be seven to 10 years, at most. Like an old car, the availability of parts for the system were becoming harder and harder to get, and the reliability was growing increasingly more fragile.

The old system utilized what is called TDM, or time domain multiplexing technology, and was completely dependent on fiber optic and copper cables. The new technology surging through the base’s phone system uses the internet.

“It just rides the computer network, so to speak,” Davis said.

The initial trigger for the system overhaul was a Department of Defense mandate. They were required to get rid of the older technology and switch systems. The base first looked into upgrading its system in 2014 — a process Davis described as long and tedious.

Preparation, contracting and paperwork finally brought them to November 2021, when the project officially began. The project was rolled out over eight months and three phases, with one beginning last November, two starting in March and the final phase in July, when the project completed its final cut-over.

“You don’t want to affect the mission,” Davis said of the rollout. They worked after hours, often on Friday evenings, allowing them to work over the weekend should any issues arise. Davis said of all the projects he’s worked on, he’s never had one go as smoothly as this one.

They also did a brand new audio conference bridge, as part of an upgraded voicemail server — both of which had previously been installed in 2008, as well.

Day-to-day operations throughout the eight month implementation included rerouting cables from large, refrigerator-like cabinets to smaller ones, labeling cables and various port configurations.

While the IP technology is the star of the new system, another notable aspect of the overhaul was the integration of the old technology with the new.

“That was really cool,” said First Lt. Benjamin Martin, flight commander, Plans and Resources.

He explained the way the telephones used to work — a cable physically running from a central core, through the ground, all the way to whatever building on base — and it was the single line connecting that phone to the central core.

The new system still utilizes the old cables, but plugs into a modern network switch, and then runs over fiber optic cable.

“So instead of having one line going to one phone, you could have 30 lines going into one,” Martin said. “One copper cable that’s going into a network switch, and it’s passing all that information through a fiber optic cable to the building where it’s at.”

The new system integrates the old technology without having to utilize the single-point of failure to individual lines anymore.

“It’s all networked,” Martin said.

The new system is a significant cost saver, as well, with future projects not requiring fiber optic cables running to new facilities. Everything will be network-connected.

From a maintenance perspective, the base's network professionals are no longer limited to troubleshooting one line on one phone — they can log into the network switch and fix multiple issues at once.

New technology also brings learning curves.

Staff Sgt. Jonathan McCary described himself as a “server guy, not a phone guy.” Yet he was tasked with standing up the server that held all the phones, and had to contain configuration files and specific Department of Defense settings.

“I kind of had to figure out how to do it on the fly,” he said.

McCary came up with a solution over the course of two high-stress weeks. Now, when the phones are plugged in, they get an IP address and reach out to McCary’s server, grabbing all the files they need.

While the system will work with the base’s existing phones, they’re slowly replacing them with the latest and greatest. About a quarter of the base has brand new phones, with plans to replace the rest as funds become available.

With their new system, Ellsworth is leading the way as the first base in Global Strike Command to upgrade.

“It's definitely neat to be a front runner for the bases in the Command,” Martin said.

He described communication as “absolutely vital” to their mission.

“So many critical aspects of the base rely on telephone communications, such as the tower operations launching the planes to safety,” he said.

Phones are the main way people communicate on base, Martin said, “so it definitely secured us a lot better from a security posture.”

Through all the hurdles and headaches, as the first base to upgrade, McCary said they hope to share lessons learned with other bases as they begin to upgrade.

They’re also preparing for the future.

“We’re going to get a lot more people who need phones,” McCary said. “We’re going to need newer technology and newer servers and newer things that will be able to keep up with the recent additions that are coming.”

The system could support a small city, Davis said. The best part about it: its reliability.

“We’ve really positioned the base for that future growth with a reliable system,” Davis said.