Ellsworth takes additional safety measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

Col. David Doss takes the threat of COVID-19 seriously enough to post uniformed servicemen and women at the door of Ellsworth Air Force Base’s commissary to enforce social distancing. The commissary, and the entire base, has added safety protocols to protect active duty military, their families and the region’s veterans who regularly shop there.
Safety measures have been implemented in phases, and Ellsworth has suspended most guest and visitor passes, Doss said. Maintaining the health and safety of military personnel directly affects national security, he said.
“I have to be mission ready,” said Doss, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base. “We still have to be ready to answer the nation’s call. That’s why airplanes are still flying. We still have to be ready at a moment’s notice.”
Fighting the spread of COVID-19 on base also impacts the well-being of area veterans and retired military personnel who shop at Ellsworth.
“I want to try to make sure we provide benefits (of using the commissary and exchange) to folks who earned them as long as we can,” Doss said.
Safety protocols begin outside the commissary where active duty personnel enforce social distancing as shoppers line up in a queue. Shoppers are required to show identification to prove they have commissary privileges, and each person is given hand sanitizer or a sanitizing wipe that must be used before entering the commissary.
Carts are sanitized at the beginning of the day and every time a bagger brings a cart in after taking groceries to a shopper’s car, Doss said. Keypads used for credit card purchases are cleaned at least hourly, and sneeze guards have been installed at each register.
Ellsworth eliminated early-bird shopping hours so staff has more time to clean and stock shelves, Doss said. Two hours a day are reserved exclusively for active duty personnel and their families to shop. The rest of the day is open to veterans and retired military personnel whose service has earned them the benefit of shopping on base, as well as active duty personnel and their families.
“We noticed we still had a number of folks in the commissary after the first two hours, so we removed all but 50 carts. When you come in, you have to take a shopping cart. That allows us to limit the number of people in the store and the carts act as a social distancing mechanism,” Doss said. “If we’re out of carts that means we’ve got as many people as we want there at one time. It keeps those numbers down in stores so that we’re not piled on top of one another.”
Shopping with small portable baskets or carrying just a few items by hand is not allowed. As of Wednesday, the commissary also banned the use of reusable grocery bags. Doss said shoppers who want to be environmentally conscious can return plastic bags to a recycling bin at the commissary.
To ease potential hoarding, the commissary has implemented a rationing system, particularly of high-demand items such as meat, milk, eggs and toilet paper. Signs are posted reminding shoppers which items are limited to one or two per person.
“We wanted to try to make sure everybody got a little bit of everything,” Doss said.
Doss said as he walks through the commissary and educates shoppers about the changes, people have been polite and cooperative.
Hoarding has not been a problem but getting supplies to the base is an ongoing challenge.
“Even with rationing, you deplete the shelves very quickly,” Doss said. “Trucks just aren’t coming on a routine a schedule as they used to. … We’ve tried to increase deliveries but every base is trying to do the same thing. It’s difficult to increase the stockpile of items folks would like to have on shelves.”
Ellsworth also put restrictions in place at its exchange, Doss said, although it gets less traffic than the commissary. Cleaning protocols and sneeze guards have been added. The exchange’s food court is limited to carry-out only.
“We took up all the chairs so people wouldn’t be tempted to sit down and eat,” Doss said. “The barbershop is closed. The gym is closed. We have put a great deal of measures in place trying to keep folks safe.”
“Even before the Rapid City ordinance, all of our dining facilities went to carry out. We’ve put policies in place to restrict travel and if you are going to establishments downtown, you can only use carry-out. We put that in place for active duty members,” Doss said.
Safety measures and added cleaning regimens are being implemented throughout the base, Doss said. The commissary uniquely affects the health and safety of the veterans, retired military and their families in the communities around Ellsworth. If the spread of COVID-19 becomes severe, Doss will have limit commissary access only to active duty military and their families.
“I still want to make sure we allow veterans to use their benefits as long as we can. If things go really badly we would have to take that away and I don’t want to do that,” Doss said. “We’re trying to make sure we’re protecting our folks and keeping (community members) as safe as we can.”
