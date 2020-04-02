Ellsworth takes additional safety measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

Carts are sanitized at the beginning of the day and every time a bagger brings a cart in after taking groceries to a shopper’s car, Doss said. Keypads used for credit card purchases are cleaned at least hourly, and sneeze guards have been installed at each register.

Ellsworth eliminated early-bird shopping hours so staff has more time to clean and stock shelves, Doss said. Two hours a day are reserved exclusively for active duty personnel and their families to shop. The rest of the day is open to veterans and retired military personnel whose service has earned them the benefit of shopping on base, as well as active duty personnel and their families.

“We noticed we still had a number of folks in the commissary after the first two hours, so we removed all but 50 carts. When you come in, you have to take a shopping cart. That allows us to limit the number of people in the store and the carts act as a social distancing mechanism,” Doss said. “If we’re out of carts that means we’ve got as many people as we want there at one time. It keeps those numbers down in stores so that we’re not piled on top of one another.”