Ellsworth Air Force Base and Make-A-Wish South Dakota joined forces on Tuesday to give a Rapid City teen one of the best surprises of his life.
Justin Mohler, 17, is being granted his wish to visit the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, thanks to Make-A-Wish South Dakota. Mohler is adjusting to life with a new kidney after receiving a transplant in November 2018.
The wish announcement was a complete surprise to Mohler, who received an itinerary and was told he'd be visiting the base Tuesday for a guided tour along with his mother, Wendy Sogn, and sister, Mercedez Mohler.
Mohler's tour included the 28th Security Forces Squadron that defends the base, and combat training. He saw military dogs. He met firemen, the explosives ordinance disposal team, and emergency managers who respond to disasters such as chemical and biological warfare. He also saw a B-1 bomber, said Lt. Col. George Nichols, who assisted with Mohler's tour of Ellsworth and the Make-A-Wish announcement.
"We did the best we can to give him the best experience possible," Nichols said. "Justin was very quiet. He was taking it all in. ... It was overwhelming but you could see (from his) million-dollar smile that he was having the time of his life."
By the end of his day at Ellsworth, Mohler was granted status as an honorary defender with the 28th Security Forces and an honorary fireman with the 28th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department. He received a personalized helmet and ax. He also became an honorary member of the logistics readiness squadron, Nichols said.
The day culminated with Mohler, surrounded by dozens of airmen, getting the news that his wish was being granted.
"I'm going to the memorial the first thing when we get there," he said.
Mohler feels a strong connection to Sept. 11, 2001, which is why he's excited to visit the memorial. He was born on Sept. 18, 2001, exactly one week after Al Qaeda terrorists aboard three hijacked passenger planes carried out the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Everyone on the planes and nearly 3,000 people on the ground were killed.
Mohler also shares his Sept. 18 birthday with the United States Air Force, which made his wish announcement at Ellsworth Air Force Base especially meaningful.
"The connection is unique," Nichols said. "Justin's always felt so much respect and admiration for the first responders and the military. ... Justin's a hero to us in lots of ways."
Mohler and his family will travel to New York City in June — one year after he received an unexpected diagnosis of stage 4 kidney failure. He'd never been sick, his mother said, and Mohler said he had no idea anything was wrong. In addition to the 9/11 memorial, visits to the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building and other iconic locations will be part of his wish trip.
Tuesday's tour and wish announcement was the first such collaboration between Ellsworth and Make-A-Wish, Nichols said.
"The hospitality everyone has shown (at Ellsworth) has been incredible and really given Justin some neat experiences," said Melanie Barclay, regional director for Make-A-Wish South Dakota.
Make-A-Wish South Dakota grants wishes for youth ages 2-1/2 to 18 who have a critical illness. In FY18, Make-A-Wish South Dakota granted 80 wishes, more than 20 of which were for kids in the Black Hills. Barclay said recent research has shown that the wishes and experiences kids receive are a method of healing.
"When kids are sick, so many decisions are made for them. A wish is all theirs. They get to make the choices," Barclay said. "We believe wishes are therapeutic."