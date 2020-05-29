Ellsworth to be primary home of new B-21 bombers, Rounds says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told the Journal on Friday that Ellsworth Air Force Base will be the preferred site for the new B-21 bomber, with Dyess Air Force Base in Texas acting as the alternate.

"We will be the home of the B-21 for the first two squadrons at Ellsworth Air Force Base," Rounds said. "That puts Ellsworth on the map for at least the next 50 years. This is the most advanced weapons platform that we have ever developed."

Rounds, who sits on the Senate Armed Forces Committee and is facing a challenge from Rapid City Republican Scyller Borglum in Tuesday's primary election, said the B-21 is an integral piece of the U.S. military in both peace and war.

Rounds said the B-21 was developed to be able to "reach out and touch China."

"Beginning in 2017, the Armed Services Committee in both the House and Senate clearly identified China as our primary threat," he said. "We could see that they were stealing our intellectual property. They were developing and stealing weapons systems and trying to duplicate them. They were being extremely aggressive in the Pacific Rim trying to push us further and further out."