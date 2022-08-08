 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover at Sturgis for Military Appreciation Day

B-1 Bombers roar over the rally (copy)

A crowd cheers Tuesday as two B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base fly over Sturgis as part of the 21st Annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony at the rally in 2021. The flyover is the pinnacle of the event to honor all those who have served in the military.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will provide a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis, South Dakota, around 3 p.m., Aug. 9 as part of the 22nd Annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony.

The flyover, part of an approved training mission, is the pinnacle of an event to honor all those who have served in the military, and is the conclusion of an annual motorcycle ride that starts at the South Dakota Air and Space Museum.

Residents living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increased noise level related to the flyover.

Individuals who witness any of the flyover are encouraged to share their photos and videos on Ellsworth Air Force Base’s official Facebook and Instagram pages available at: www.Facebook.com/ellsworthairforcebase and @ellsworthafb on Instagram.

