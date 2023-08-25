Ellsworth Air Force Base will conduct an exercise from Aug. 28 to 31 intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to an active shooter situation on the installation.

During the exercise, residents on or near the installation may hear announcements over the base’s “giant voice” system and sirens and see response vehicles.

All assigned personnel, family members and visitors are required to take appropriate actions. Motorists may experience delays entering and exiting the installation during the exercise. Please plan to arrive early for appointments and call in advance to ensure services are not impacted.

For more information, contact the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at (605) 385-5056, or via email at 28bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil.