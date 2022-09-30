Ellsworth to conduct exercises Monday through Thursday

Ellsworth Air Force Base will be conducting an anti-terrorism exercise intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to potential terrorist activity near or on the installation Oct. 3-6.

According to a news release, residents on or near the base may hear announcements over the “giant voice” system, sirens and response vehicles during the three-day exercise.

Additionally, motorists may experience delays while entering and exiting the installation during the exercise. Ellsworth officials said individuals should call prior to appointments and arrive early to ensure services are not impacted.

For more information, contact the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at 605-385-5056 or via email at 28bw.pa@us.af.mil.