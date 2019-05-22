Col. David A. Doss will take command of the 28th Bomb Wing and Ellsworth Air Force Base at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday, May 30.
He will replace Col. John R. Edwards, who assumed his command on Aug. 9, 2017.
Doss was commissioned in 1995 after graduating from the Virginia Military Institute. He has served multiple flying tours as an instructor and B-1 weapon systems officer, earning more than 380 combat hours and 2,500 total flight hours.
From 1998-2002, he was a member of the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth AFB. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School and has participated in operations Desert Fox, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, New Dawn and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa.
Prior to his current position, Doss served as the vice commander of the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess AFB, Texas.