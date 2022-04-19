Ellsworth unveils new missile display, plane art

Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Air and Space Museum honored the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid in both history and living legacy Monday, unveiling a new missile display at the museum and B-1 tail art honoring the Doolittle legacy.

The museum added a Joint Air-to-Surface Stand-off Missile display to its collection, donated by Pete Castor of Lockheed Martin, at a ceremony at the museum on Monday. Referred to as the JASSM, the air-to-ground stand-off missile brings a piece of living history to the public as a real-world connection to the heritage of the past.

“With the Doolittle Raid, we took off from carriers,” said Anthony Carbone, Wing Weapons Officer at Ellsworth Air Force Base. “So for the first time, we really saw bombers doing that long-range strike.”

The JASSM, he explained, is the modern iteration of that.

“It allows us to do today what was done at the Doolittle Raid 80 years ago,” Carbone said.

In addition to honoring the historic raid, the unveiling commemorated the first time the JASSM was employed in combat.

On April 13, 2018, B-1s made history when they launched JASSMs for the first time ever over a chemical weapons research building in Syria. The mission was a success, striking four separate military targets and showing for the first time that the B-1 could launch its new missile from stand-off range, have it penetrate deep into enemy territory, and destroy high-value targets.

“It was a game-changer,” said Lt. Cameron Sorrells, 34th Bomb Squadron. It also established Ellsworth Air Force Base, and the B-1 community as a whole, as the premiere shooter of the new stealth missile.

Col. Joseph Sheffield, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing, spoke on the heritage of the Raiders, and the role both the Doolittle Raid legacy and the JASSM have played in their history.

Raiders are synonymous with the successful long-range strike, he said, something they inherited from the Doolittle Raiders 80 years ago. He spoke of a standard eight decades in the making that has carried through not only to 2018 with the successful JASSM launch, but remains the standard today.

The JASSM serves as a reminder of the history at Ellsworth, but also a connection to what is being accomplished in the present.

“It gives the public a chance to see what’s currently in use, and at some point, will be history itself,” said Trevor Butler, superintendent of the South Dakota Air and Space Museum.

He said it is a piece of their current history, and something “a lot of people don’t know about,” or get to see. The museum display will give the public a chance to learn about its capabilities.

Sorrells recounted the history of the JASSM’s first launch, beginning on April 7, 2018, when a chemical warfare attack was carried out in the Syrian city of Douma by the Assad regime. The attack killed 40-50 civilians and would eventually prompt the green light that would launch the first JASSMs.

The legacy that ties the JASSM back to the Doolittle Raid also carries it forward. The base is engulfed in visual reminders of both their history and their current mission. A second unveiling Monday afternoon tied the two together: Doolittle Raider Heritage art hand-painted on the tail of a B-1.

A ceremony on the Ellsworth flight line revealed artwork on the tail of a B-1 honoring not only the 80th anniversary of the raid, but the squadrons that participated. Three of the four squadrons call Ellsworth home.

The tail art revealed a B-25 bomber, the aircraft that participated in the original raid, with an understated Doolittle Raider patch faded into the background.

“It’s the old with the new, coming of age,” said Tech Sgt. Derrick Gregg.

The other side of the tail reveals the patches of all four squadrons to participate in the raid: the 34th Bomb Squadron, the 37th Bomb Squadron, the 89th Attack Squadron, and the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, with the USS Hornet patch in the center.

“We wanted everybody to have a part of it,” he said. “We’re all part of the big picture here.”

The hand-painted tail art came from Steve Barba, a painter with a legacy of his own on base, having painted much of the base’s original nose art.

Commemorating the 80th anniversary meant “go big or go home,” Gregg said. So they went big. Six 12-hour days brought about the design displayed on the tail today.

The art is a visual reminder of the heritage and legacy bred into the airmen from day one.

“It hits you all the time,” Gregg said. “We have to know where we came from, know our roots. Understand the struggles those guys went through.”

The visual will serve to instill pride into the new airmen, Gregg said. To allow them to see a piece of themselves in the heritage they’re told on a daily basis.

Col. Derek Oakley, vice wing commander of the 28th Bomb Wing, sees the art as an opportunity to honor their heritage and tie it to the current mission of the B-1.

“Most of our folks are young,” he said. “We don’t always go back and read the stories. Or know the shoulders we’re standing upon.”

The art reminds them—both the maintenance crew and those that fly the aircraft, he said.

“It ties back to what [the Doolittle Raiders] did at that time. The base as a whole gets to see that," Oakley said.

The legacy is “all over the wing,” said Lt. Col. Chris McConnell, commander of the 37th Bomb Squadron.

“We wear that heritage patch with pride. We look to how they executed and try to carry forward their legacy every day,” he said.

The heritage clings to every corner of the squadron — and now the base has two more pieces to fortify it. Both the JASSM display and the Doolittle Heritage tail art build a bridge from the heritage of the past to the present mission, and what it means to the Raiders of Ellsworth.

Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

