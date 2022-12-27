Ellsworth's B-1B Lancer to Fly Over Tournament of Roses

The flight showcases the long-range capabilities of the Air Force’s only supersonic bomber aircraft. The B-1B will first fly over the parade and will later kick off the 109th Rose Bowl game with another flyover. Flyovers are allowed as part of approved training missions.

“In a historic year for Ellsworth, we are honored to be able to support this year’s Tournament of Roses,” said Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “In keeping with the theme of ‘Turning the Page’ and looking to the future, Ellsworth will be the first base for the B-21 Raider. This is an incredible way to celebrate not only everything this wing has done in the past and is currently doing in the present, but also where we are going in the future.”