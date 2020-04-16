Elway building around his quarterback for a change

"We still have enough needs on both sides of the ball that I think the best player will still be the philosophy used for the most part," coach Vic Fangio said.

Although Elway wouldn't be averse to grabbing a passer in the latter rounds, the turnstile at quarterback in Denver has finally stopped.

"We're thrilled the way Drew finished, finished 4-1. I think where we sit right now there is no question that Drew is the guy," Elway said, adding, "We're always going to try and surround the quarterback with people that he can be successful with and also protect him."

Here are some other things to keep in mind as Elway enters his 10th draft:

DEFENSE FIRST

Elway has selected a defensive player with his first draft pick six times in his nine drafts. The outliers: QB Paxton Lynch in 2016, LT Garett Bolles in 2017 and TE Noah Fant last year.

Lynch was a bust and Bolles has been flagged 46 times in 48 games, but Fant looks like a gem after a solid rookie season.

Elway demurred when asked if he plans to exercise Bolles' fifth-year option: "Don't know yet. We're going to wait until after the draft on Bolles."

PLAYOFF DROUGHT