Emails show RCAS board members informed of removing books

Records from Rapid City Area Schools show school board members were informed of discussions on the removal of controversial books as early as August during the 2021-2022 school year, despite statements to the contrary.

However, the review of the emails show there was never any direction from school board members to remove controversial or inappropriate books. Those decisions were made strictly by school administration staff, which backs up a statement from the school board that it wasn't their decision.

According to email records obtained by the Journal, Superintendent Lori Simon forwarded an Aug. 5 email to all school board members from a concerned parent asking about the book “How Beautiful We Were: A Novel” by Imbolo Mbue possibly being banned.

In the email, Simon replied to the parent that the district was made aware of “some sexually explicit content in a book” and after reading it, didn’t believe it was appropriate for school-age students. Simon forwarded her response to the board stating some of them may have received the same email.

Simon finished her statement by telling board members, "If you need further information, please contact me directly." The email records show no school board member responded to Simon for further questions.

“How Beautiful We Were” is one of five book titles purchased for a new English 12 course planned for destruction. Records show the books were deemed inappropriate by school administrators between August and October 2021. The books’ destruction was delayed by a unanimous vote by the Board of Education May 3 in order to seek legal advice.

According to the surplus list, 185 copies of “How Beautiful We Were” were set for destruction, along with 35 copies of “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Alison Bechdel, 75 copies “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky, 30 copies of “Girl, Woman, Other: A Novel” by Bernardine Evaristo, and 30 copies of “The Circle” by Dave Eggers. The books were purchased for the new English 12 course, which teachers said was developed by a group of teachers with guidance from district administrators and included choice reads, in spring 2021.

The Journal requested records from RCAS regarding emails from district administrators and school board members concerning the book titles between August 2021 and April 28, 2022.

Records show the first email about the books in that time frame was from Valerie Seales, director of teaching, learning and innovation for the district, to Colby Christensen, the district's teaching and learning specialist, at 12:54 p.m. Aug. 2. In the email to Christensen, Seales wrote "It sounds like there are additional books that are inappropriate for HS students." Seales requested a reading list from Christensen.

Seales followed up with another email to Simon and former Assistant Superintendent Mark Gabrylczyk at 1:03 p.m. Aug. 2. In the email, Seales wrote that there are some issues with the English 12 books and included a photo of the top of page 69 of “How Beautiful We Were.”

The passage of the book describes a girl seeing her parents having oral sex in their kitchen.

“I ordered that these books be returned to the warehouse,” Seales said. “The reason I am bringing this to your attention is I think some English teachers are going to want to fight this fight to keep the books. I am taking the stance that they are inappropriate and we will not use them for assigned or voluntary reading list. Let me know if you disagree.”

The email also contains a forwarded email from Stevens High School principal Jocelyn Hafner who said a teacher brought the passage in the book to her attention. She said she believed her parent community would have issues with the message, as well as others in the book.

“I don’t believe this book should remain on the list of possible options for English 12,” Hafner said.

According to records, Simon responded to the email at 1:29 p.m. the same day stating she agreed the book be removed.

“Now more than ever, what curriculum and resources/books we use will be subject to public scrutiny,” Simon said. “Let’s avoid issues proactively.”

She also said she didn’t understand why it would be necessary to use books that could be perceived as inappropriate when there are other books that could reinforce concepts English teachers need to teach from the standards that don’t push the lines.

Records show the other books purchased for the English 12 course included 180 copies each of “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” “Give Me Some Truth,” “Little Fires Everywhere: A Novel,” “One of the Good Ones,” “Solar Storms,” “The Marrow Thieves,” “There There,” “The Vanishing Half: A Novel,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “As Long as Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice, from Colonization to Standing Rock,” “Evicted: Poverty and Profits in the American City,” “Heart Berries: A Memoir,” “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” “Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America’s Cheap Goods,” “Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting By in America,” “Spirit Run: A 6,000-Mile Marathon Through North America’s Stolen Land,” “The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women,” “The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down: A Hmong Child, Her American Doctors, and the Collision of Two Cultures,” and “The Water Defenders: How Ordinary People Saved a Country for Corporate Greed.”

On Aug. 4, 2021, Central High School principal Michael Talley sent an email to his language arts department and school administration stating there was controversial content in “How Beautiful We Were” and they were being ordered to remove the book from the list of approved literature resources.

“We are to pack up these books and bring them to the office where office staff will ensure they are taken out to the Warehouse,” he said. “I am not sure to what extent our literature pieces will be scrutinized this school year but be aware that any books with passages that are deemed explicit will more than likely be flagged and possibly removed.”

Talley said some of the books could be replaced with non-fiction literature and still teach the standards.

An English teacher said she responded to Talley’s email to give further information on the thought process behind the book selection.

She said given the limited funds and difficult topics included in the pacing guides, the committee decided it would be best to make sure students had choices. She said they attempted to do so by purchasing literature circle sets instead of class sets. She said it was never the committee’s intention that all students would be forced to read the entirety of “How Beautiful We Were,” but that it would be offered as a choice.

“I personally feel that it would really be difficult to remove all controversial content from our teaching materials either fiction or nonfiction,” she said. “This is true both of any new materials, fiction and nonfiction, but also much of the established English curriculum has content that is just as controversial if not more controversial than the passage attached here.”

The teacher said the committee spoke in length about how the seniors are legally adults, or are close to it, and didn’t want to “sell them short” by lowering their standards and not ask them to work with challenging texts.

An email from Hafner to Seales stated she met with two teachers to discuss the book selections. She said she told the teachers any books that would potentially require a permission slip would not be allowed as a selection. She said they determined any book with sexual content similar to “How Beautiful We Were” would be considered mature and not allowed.

In an Aug. 25 email from Talley to Seales, Gabrylczyk and Simon at 8:44 a.m., he said his librarian found a graphic image in “Fun Home,” and removed it from the library to be sent to the warehouse. He attached a list of books and said the highlighted ones have been removed. It is not clear from the records which book titles were highlighted, but there were asterisks marking “Desert Solitaire,” “The Gulag Archipelago,” “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” “Things Fall Apart,” “Mexican Gothic,” “Girl, Woman, Other” and “The Circle.”

Talley said he spoke with his teachers and said books with explicit materials would not be allowed.

“That being said, I am disappointed that there wasn’t some type of screening and accountability process in place to prevent the purchases in the first place,” he said. “Ultimately, if something gets missed, this looks really bad for the school, the teachers, and the Principal. Any suggestions?”

Seales responded to the email at 9:13 a.m. and said she directed a member of her staff to get a single copy of each title and that her team would do a review of the books as quickly as possible.

In an Oct. 28 email from Seales to Christensen, with carbon copies to Hafner, Talley and Rapid City High principal Jennifer Roberts, Seales recommended “The Circle” be pulled.

Seales said in an Oct. 29 email that “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” should also be sent to the warehouse.

A March 16 email from Christensen to Seales notes that “How Beautiful We Were,” “Fun Home,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Girl, Woman, Other” and “The Circle” were all returned to the warehouse. Christensen also said schools were able to make their own decision on the book “Shout,” and sent information regarding “Give Me Some Truth,” which a parent expressed concerns on March 15 to a teacher at Central High School.

In the email, the parent said their student said he was uncomfortable reading the book stating there were two underage girls dating two older men.

“He said it felt like they were grooming these young girls,” the parent said. “By the end of that week he said it was getting worse and that one of the girls was excited about losing her virginity to the 30 year old man and the story was very explicit.”

The parent ultimately asked the teacher if her son could read a different book for a project, and the teacher responded the next day stating he could start a new book or analyze a portion of the book that didn’t make him uncomfortable.

It is not clear if “Give Me Some Truth” was removed, but it did not appear in the April surplus list.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

