Emails show uncertainty on closing Grandview Elementary during COVID-19 outbreak

A series of misunderstandings and false statements about the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the delay of closing Grandview Elementary in late October when several staff members and students became ill, emails from Rapid City Area School leaders show.

The Journal requested records from the school district on Nov. 4 regarding the Oct. 28 closure of Grandview. RCAS provided approximately 300 pages of emails on Dec. 6. After reviewing the records, the newspaper provided several interview opportunities for Board of Education members Kate Thomas, Amy Policky, Deb Baker and Supt. Lori Simon.

Thomas agreed to an interview. Simon declined after the Journal sent a preliminary list of interview questions. Policky and Baker did not respond.

Simon temporarily closed the school beginning Oct. 28 because of staff shortages, but the emails show the Board of Education was aware of a severe outbreak of COVID-19 at Grandview on or before Oct. 25.

In an Oct. 25 email, Simon informed all Board of Education members that there was an outbreak of COVID-19 at Grandview.

"7.5% of its students are currently out with COVID and more out on quarantine," Simon wrote. "We also have 5 staff out with COVID. After two weeks of improved (substitute teacher) fill rates, today they went back in the 50% range. (Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services) Mark (Gabrylczyk) and I will work closely with Principal Lundgren about adequate staffing to keep the school open."

Simon is unable to close Grandview because of a pandemic. The Board of Education approved new policies in September that repealed COVID-19 mitigation measures, including the ability of the superintendent to close schools because of a pandemic.

"We've seen that the school closures can be harmful to the students and there's an education gap that's happened from last year to this year when we've closed down," Thomas said in a Dec. 9 interview. "So, it's extremely harmful to the students. If that measure (to close schools because of a pandemic) is to be taken, we thought that the elected board should be in agreement that the closing of schools would be a necessary measure, not any one single person's decision."

In an Oct. 26 email string to RCAS nursing staff, Simon indicated that she had not received any response yet from Board of Education members about the outbreak at Grandview and voiced a degree of frustration in her inability to close the school.

"I informed the board of this situation last night and am waiting to hear from President Thomas," Simon wrote. "Unfortunately, I do not have the authority to close the school due to COVID. Trust me when I say I wish I did."

In another email to the Board of Education on Oct. 26, Simon updated the number of COVID-19 infections at Grandview, showing that 9.5% of staff and students were sick and that she might have to close the school because of staff shortages.

"We are hearing from many teachers and parents who are concerned," Simon wrote.

Policky responded later in the day saying there was a health emergency at Grandview and asked Thomas and Board Vice President Jim Hansen to consider repealing the pandemic clause from board policy.

"Waiting for the Board to create a new policy does not take into account the emergency nature of a communicable disease spreading like wildfire through a school," Policky wrote.

Thomas replied to Policky stating that Simon would have the ability to close the school because of staffing shortages and questioned whether or not students were actually sick.

"Be aware that not all are actually sick although there's no way to find out the numbers," Thomas wrote. "I wonder if the number of testing has gone up at that school?"

Thomas also said that Policky's request to amend the pandemic clause in policy would not happen.

"I do not have the policy item letters in front of me right now but we do have a policy that we cannot revisit a vote for at least 60 days after. So technically we cannot put that on the November 2 meeting. And doing so Amy, would not be good practice to start now," Thomas wrote.

Policky responded and requested that the Board vote on a resolution to close Grandview instead of revising the pandemic clause.

Two days after the Oct. 26 email exchanges, Simon closed Grandview on Oct. 28 for several days because of staffing shortages.

On Oct. 29, Thomas sent an email to Simon, Policky and Board member Gabe Doney that said Simon does have the authority to close the school because of staff shortages, but not because of pandemics. Thomas said there was a "misunderstanding" with Simon that was cleared up.

Thomas' email also included statements that COVID-19 is the flu and no longer a pandemic.

"We do not want the superintendent to close due to a Pandemic. If there is not enough staff, due to flu or any other sickness then the safety and health of the students is the reason she can close. Covid is the Flu, its just different than influenza A or B or any other covids.

"In my opinion and that of other board members, the pandemic of 2 years ago is over," Thomas wrote.

Former South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said COVID-19 is not the same as influenza, although the two diseases share some symptoms. Malsam-Rysdon also said COVID-19 is still considered to be a pandemic.

"We are still in a pandemic and with new variants being discovered, this will likely be the case for the next six months to a year based on what we know today," Malsam-Rysdon told the Journal. "We fully expect COVID-19 to enter an endemic phase in the future: as variants stabilize, more people are vaccinated, and newer treatments/tools are added to our toolbox."

Thomas would not say which medical professional informed her that COVID-19 was the same as influenza and the pandemic was over. Thomas said she wouldn't share the doctor's name over fear that he/she would face repercussions, but Thomas stands by the statements.

In the Oct. 29 email, Thomas also claimed that Monument Health was not allowing their staff to take time off to care for sick children and that was driving some of the problems at Grandview.

"Part of the problem is that many parents, who's (sic) students go there, work at monument and monument isn't allowing their employees to stay home with sick kids and they have no babysitter," Thomas wrote.

Monument Health's Vice President of Human Resources Trina Allen told the Journal that Thomas' assertion is false.

"Monument Health continues to do everything possible to contain COVID-19, and we absolutely encourage caregivers to stay home when they are sick or if they need to care for a sick family member," Allen said. "Staying isolated during illness is an important way to control the spread of infectious disease, maintain safe environments for patients and caregivers and keep our communities healthy."

Simon voiced frustration in Thomas' claims that COVID-19 is no longer a pandemic and that the misunderstanding over her ability to close Grandview may have caused a delay in closing the school and spreading more illness to more people.

"So apparently, I am supposed to have been a mind reader and known that some of the board considers the pandemic to be over and that COVID is just another flu, and respond accordingly as opposed to following the guidance the CDC, SDDOH, local health officials, etc. Hmmm, very interesting," Simon wrote in a Nov. 2 email to Policky.

Other emails between Policky and Thomas circulated where Policky questions whether or not Thomas was directing the superintendent outside of board meetings and without approval. Policky said if that was occurring, it would possibly be a violation of the law.

In an interview with the Journal, Thomas denied that she was directing Simon about what she could do in closing Grandview. Thomas also denied that she violated any laws.

"Anytime the superintendent and I spoke about this, there was no directing coming from me," Thomas said. "The superintendent would ask me for advice on what she could do and we would discuss options based on board policy, but at no time did I direct her to do something. All the decisions were made by her, not me."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.