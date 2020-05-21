Emergency homeless shelter to open Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rapid City Emergency Shelter at the Civic Center's Rushmore Hall officially opens at 6 a.m. Friday with on-site staff. Participants must be referred by health care providers, medical facilities or service providers.

Updates, which will be offered twice weekly, will include the facility participant census, percent of facility capacity, number of meals provided by Civic Center facility staff, and any specific notes of reference since the previous update. No specific information on participants will be provided.

Rushmore Hall is closed to the general public. Access to the Civic Center facility is limited by appointment only and to the west side entrance only.

The Rapid City Emergency Shelter has been several weeks in the making and is a collaborative effort among numerous community organizations. The purpose of the 100-bed temporary shelter is to provide a clean, climate-controlled facility with provisions for personal hygiene and meals and support the recovery of homeless persons who are ill.

Some temporary renovations have been made to the Civic Center's 40,000-square-foot Rushmore Hall to include shower facilities. Civic Center food staff will prepare three meals each day, utilizing the Civic Center's kitchen facility to prepare box or bag style meals for the shelter's clients and staff.