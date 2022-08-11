End of Sturgis rally shift begins

STURGIS — Visitors to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have always been coming in shifts, with one wave of riders and tourists coming for the opening weekend, then giving way midweek to a second shift in the lead-up to the climactic closing weekend.

In the past decade another influx, a pre-rally crowd, has seen bikers rumble into town a week or more before the official start of the rally, allowing them to enjoy favorite rides through the Black Hills and other amenities before the crowds hit.

“In the last 10 years we’ve seen more and more of an influx before the rally, and this year was the strongest we’ve ever seen,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said Thursday.

Public Works Director Rick Bush said the third-shift change, if you will, was well underway Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re seeing quite a few campers being pulled out and the same coming in,” Bush said.

Ainslie reminded local residents to cut the latest infusion of visitors a little slack going into the final days of the rally.

“Residents by now are starting to get a little tired of the excitement and maybe they’re not quite as patient,” Ainslie said.

Both Ainslie and Bush said Wednesday was one of the busiest traffic days of the rally, with long lines of motorcycles and vehicles on major city streets.

However, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation traffic counts, Day 6 showed a 1.9% decrease in vehicles entering Sturgis (54,599) compared to the previous five-year average.

For the rally so far, the SDDOT counts show a total of 354,985 vehicles have entered Sturgis, well-ahead of the previous five-year average of 340,447.

Police Chief Geody VanDewater said the rally continues to run smoothly for his officers in spite of record-high temperatures in excess of 100 degrees.

He said officers were keeping hydrated and trying to stay in the shade as best they could in the heat. They were expecting more incidents of heat exhaustion and heat stroke among rally-goers.

VanDewater said the number of calls for service and arrest trends remain steady, but one infraction saw a jump on Wednesday, with six arrests for underage consumption of alcohol, compared to only three such arrests in the prior five days of the rally.

VanDewater said he has seen reports of juveniles both bringing alcohol into town and consuming in bars.

“We try to encourage them to ID everybody, but at the end of the day, you can only ask so much. The bars have to take ownership. That’s their responsibility to maintain their liquor license,” he said.

Police made seven arrests for misdemeanor possession of drugs or paraphernalia on Wednesday and early Thursday, bringing the total so far this year to 47, more than double the arrests (19) made through the same period in 2021. Two were arrested on felony drug charges, making 13 total through Day 6, and three short of the 16 arrests in 2021.

Eight DUI arrests bring the rally total to 44, compared with 40 arrests for the same period in 2021.

Illegal parking issues, particularly in downtown Sturgis, have eased somewhat since a rash of violations early in the week kept police and towing operators busy.

Five additional violations pushed the total so far to 107, just ahead of 101 last year.

Total calls for service (1,050) still lag well behind the 1,387 reported last year at this time.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office’s total calls-for-service numbers also lag behind those of last year, 525 to 569 in 2021.

Traffic stops are up with 221 so far, compared to 194 last year, with the number of tickets written nearly identical 104-102.

Arrests for DUI are exactly equal from year to year, 28 each, with 15 misdemeanor drug offenses this year slightly outnumbering last year’s tally at this point, 15-12. Felony drug arrests this year (6) are well below the 14 recorded in 2021.

Deputies have responded to 24 traffic accidents in the county thus far, 18 with injuries.

Last year at this time there had been 16 accidents, with nine injuries.