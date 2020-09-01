 Skip to main content
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Rapid City teenager
  • Updated
A statewide Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Tuesday for a Rapid City teenager who has been missing and without her medication since Sunday evening. 

It's the second advisory created for 13-year-old Jasmin Jarvis in recent weeks. She previously went missing Aug. 13 and was found Aug. 18.  

Jarvis was last seen in the area of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. 

Jarvis is five feet tall, weighs 148 pounds and has brown eyes with shoulder-length blonde-red hair. She was last seen wearing a light gray sweater, gray pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Jarvis’ whereabouts should call Investigator Kylie Kintigh at (605) 394-2151.

Endangered Missing Advisories are for minors who are in danger but don’t meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert, which requires evidence of an abduction or kidnap. ​

