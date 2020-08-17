Endangered missing alert issued for Rapid City teen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A statewide Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Monday morning for a Rapid City teen who has been missing and without her medication since last Thursday.

Jasmin Jarvis, 13, was last seen at her home on the 600 block of Lindbergh Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on August 13, according to the advisory and a Facebook post by the Rapid City Police Department.

The Friday afternoon Facebook post said Jarvis was a runaway but police spokesman Brendyn Medina said the department is "still trying to figure out the circumstances of her disappearances."

"Finding her is a priority right now" due to her age and lack of medication, Medina said. He said officers have been searching for Jarvis since she was reported missing late last Thursday or early Friday morning.

Jarvis, who is five feet tall and 148 pounds, was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, dark pants and black Nike tennis shoes, the advisory says. She is white with brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde/red hair.