Innovative community efforts will be showcased during the upcoming Energize! conference in Lemmon on Tuesday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 1.
Coordinated by SDSU Extension Community Vitality Team and the community of Lemmon, the conference will feature more than a dozen presenters covering topics focused on people, money/funding, business and young adults. Other topics discussed during the two-day conference will include rural health care, housing, growing a business in a rural community and more.
Registration for the conference is $90, with registration closing April 15. A special $40 rate is being offered for attendees younger than 21 by using the promo code YOUTH.
Register online for the conference at extension.sdstate.edu/events and search by Energize! conference.