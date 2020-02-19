Energy company announces plans to build solar farm in Pennington County

A Minnesota energy company plans to build what it says will be the largest solar farm in the state near New Underwood in Pennington County.

The electricity generated by Geronimo Energy’s 128 megawatt solar energy project will be distributed to parts of Pennington, Meade and Jackson counties by West River Electric, a cooperative based in Rapid City.

The company, which is based in Bloomington, hopes to have the project operational in 2022, according to a press release.

“We’re excited that West River’s service area will be home to the Wild Springs Solar Project,” West River Electric Association CEO/General Manager Dick Johnson said in the release. “This solar energy project will benefit our cooperative family, as well as our local communities.”

The Wild Springs solar farm, which would be built 20 miles east of Rapid City, still requires local and state Public Utility Commission approval, according to Basin Electric Power Cooperative in Bismarck, N.D., which would purchase the power then distribute it to Rushmore Electric in Rapid City, a wholesale power provider.

