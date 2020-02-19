Energy company announces plans to build solar farm in Pennington County

A Minnesota energy company plans to build what it says will be the largest solar farm in the state near New Underwood in Pennington County.
The electricity generated by Geronimo Energy’s 128 megawatt solar energy project will be distributed to parts of Pennington, Meade and Jackson counties by West River Electric, a cooperative based in Rapid City.
The company, which is based in Bloomington, hopes to have the project operational in 2022, according to a press release.
“We’re excited that West River’s service area will be home to the Wild Springs Solar Project,” West River Electric Association CEO/General Manager Dick Johnson said in the release. “This solar energy project will benefit our cooperative family, as well as our local communities.”
The Wild Springs solar farm, which would be built 20 miles east of Rapid City, still requires local and state Public Utility Commission approval, according to Basin Electric Power Cooperative in Bismarck, N.D., which would purchase the power then distribute it to Rushmore Electric in Rapid City, a wholesale power provider.
If approved by the PUC, it would be the second major solar project scheduled for construction in western South Dakota. Earlier this month, it approved a $100-million project on the Pine Ridge Reservation that could generate as much as 110 megawatts of electricity.
The agreement announced Tuesday is a turning point for Basin, according to the power cooperative.
"For the first time in its history, Basin Electric will buy solar generation on a large scale to serve our members," Basin CEO and General Manager Paul Sukut said in a statement. "The board's decision to add solar generation to our resource portfolio is to continue with our all-of-the-above strategy, as well as solar generation becoming a more economic energy source."
The co-op estimates the project will generate $17 million in economic benefits in its first 20 years in tax revenue, job creation and contributions to charitable funds, including an education fund that intends to donate $500,000 to local school districts.
Geronimo Energy President David Reamer said the project demonstrates that renewable energy can be made available in western South Dakota.
"Historically, there has been a misconception that solar in the northern regions of the United States wasn't feasible," he said. "Both Geronimo and Basin Electric recognized that the addition of solar to its overall generation fleet not only offers customers a clean, economic option for their electricity, but it also diversifies a utility's portfolio."