 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Engineer accused of attempting to pass US secrets to Russia arrested in Lead

  • Updated
Crime logo.jpg

WASHINGTON | An engineer who worked for decades as a federal defense contractor was arrested in Lead on charges of trying to pass classified information to someone he thought was a Russian agent but was actually an undercover FBI employee, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The FBI conducted an undercover operation against John Murray Rowe Jr., 63, of South Dakota, after he was fired from his job for security violations and because he had been identified as a potential insider threat, federal officials said.

As part of the investigation, Rowe traded more than 300 emails with an undercover FBI employee who approached him in March 2020 posing as a Russian agent, the government said. Rowe shared operational details about U.S. military fighter jets in one email, and in another, said: “If I can’t get a job here then I’ll go work for the other team,” according to court documents.

Court records do not list a lawyer for Rowe. Prosecutors say Rowe had worked for nearly 40 years as a test engineer for defense contractors and held security clearances.

People are also reading…

He was fired in March 2018 from an unnamed company involved in aerospace matters after prosecutors say he tried to bring a thumb drive into a classified space and asked whether he could simultaneously possess a U.S. government security clearance and a Russian government clearance.

Rowe was due in federal court in South Dakota on Friday. He was arrested Wednesday in Lead on a charge of attempting to communicate national defense information to aid a foreign government — which carries a potential life sentence.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
2
0
6

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

The city pays out a $41,000 fine to the state for not completing required paperwork? And to think that the Council could have been spent that …

Your Two Cents for Dec. 10

Your Two Cents for Dec. 10

John Thune was one of only a handful without a mask of the entire U.S. Congress who attended Senator Dole’s funeral Thursday in the Capitol ro…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 15

Your Two Cents for Dec. 15

Gov. Noem has obviously never taught school. Moments of silence are rare, and students will see it as phone use time, not prayer. As a taxpaye…

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges go back to drawing board to fight COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News