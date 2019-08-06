An engineering firm is studying a section of a high-elevation road in south-central Rapid City that has repeatedly settled this summer.
Tower Road road remains open but part of one lane is blocked by orange posts at a spot near Sandstone Lane. In that area, a portion of the road has sunk significantly.
Tower Road descends steeply as it winds down from Skyline Drive and crosses over Mount Rushmore Road on its way to a junction with Cathedral Drive.
Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for city government, said the affected section of the road settled about 2 inches earlier this summer. The city's Street Department patched it, but the road continued to settle in July after a period of abundant rain.
"We can't determine any visible fault lines or causes," Shoemaker said.
A local firm, FMG Engineering, is studying and testing the road for the city to determine the cause of the settling and to recommend a fix.
FMG Engineering also consulted with the city on the filling of a sinkhole that developed in late May in northwestern Rapid City. The sinkhole measured 24-by-29 feet at the surface and was 31 feet deep.
Sinkholes, road washouts and other related problems have cropped up throughout western South Dakota during an unusually rainy period that has persisted since spring.
Around the same time as Rapid City officials were dealing with the sinkhole, Pennington County scrambled to reroute a portion of Wilsey Road in the rural northeastern part of the county after the Cheyenne River swelled and a landslide caused a portion of the gravel road to fall about 30 feet.
Other dramatic examples of transportation-related flood impacts included a late-May collapse of a road at K Bar S Lodge near Keystone that left some of the lodge's patrons temporarily stranded; a late-May washout of a railroad embankment near Philip that left the rail line hanging precariously above the floodwaters; a July washout of a highway on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation that claimed the lives of two people who drove into it; and a flash flood that washed out a rail line and caused a train derailment last week near New Underwood.
As of Monday afternoon, the downtown National Weather Service station in Rapid City had measured 22.6 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1, which was 8.49 inches above normal for this time of year.