The sense of community between bikers also exists between aviation enthusiasts, according to Ron Orndorff, which is why several aviators gathered at the Sturgis Airport during the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year.

"There is a freedom on a bike that is unlike anything else," he said. "That is probably the most the most unique thread that ties helicopters and motorcycles together. It's that feeling of freedom."

Orndorff, the northeast regional sales manager for Bell Helicopters, said their experience flying out of the Buffalo Chip last year was so positive they wanted to invite other aircraft manufacturers to experience the rally alongside them. The group would've flown out of the Chip again this year, but heavy rains at the beginning of the week made it impossible to land on the over-saturated ground. Instead, they set up at the Sturgis Airport, just a mile-and-a-half from the Chip, bringing with them two helicopters — the Bell 407 and the Bell 429.

Other manufacturers joined them for the Black Hills Helicopter Rally, including aircraft and crews from Robinson and Airbus.

"It's kind of a brotherhood, just like bikers, you know?" Orndorff said. "The way I look at it is, if you see a motorcycle coming at you when you're going down the road, almost nobody is squinting to see like I'm not going to wave at that guy [because] he's not on a Harley." Like, you just see another biker, you [put] two fingers down and everybody keeps going — and it should be that way with helicopter guys."

In the spirit of friendship, Orndorff organized outings for the aviation crews each evening — sometimes visiting the Loud American or going to a concert at the Buffalo Chip.

When they were not out enjoying the rally, Orndorff and the others were taking potential buyers on test flights and educating them about Bell aircraft. Bell Helicopters has been around for decades, originally starting in New York before moving headquarters to Texas. They build military and commercial aircraft and have operations worldwide. What makes them special, he said, is their support. But owning your own won't come cheap — Orndorff said they run from $2 million to $12 million a piece.

After a wet start, they stayed busy — at times flying back-to-back with little break — giving perspective buyers a look at their potential investment. Orndorff said they plan to return in 2024 with an even bigger and better event and are looking to possibly partner with a nonprofit during their rally.