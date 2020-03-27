Escaped inmate booked into Pennington County Jail tests negative for COVID-19

Noem announced Thursday that no other inmates had tested positive for the virus but did not say if the test results from the woman booked into the Pennington County Jail had come back.

Two of the escapees — Philomene Bone Shirt and Sylvia Red Leaf — have yet to be caught. The seven others have all been returned to women's prison after being found in Rapid City, Pierre and the Crow Creek Reservation. But they were booked into the main unit of the women's prison — not the minimum-security one they used to be housed in — according to the DOC website.

The three women found on the reservation were put in solitary confinement, an inmate told the Journal on Wednesday.

155 inmates in the women's work center are under observation after they were potentially exposed to the woman who tested positive for the coronavirus, the Department of Corrections announced Thursday. All transfers and parole releases from the unit are suspended for the time being. The DOC has also taken specific steps to prevent its workers and inmates from contracting the virus.

