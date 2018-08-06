Escaping the rally at Iron Creek Lake and Old Baldy
During the Sturgis motorcycle rally, no phrase sounds sweeter to my ears than “non-motorized.”
Motorcycles and their attendant noise, speed and danger have never appealed to me. I don’t even like motorized boats or ATVs. I much prefer the slow and quiet of a kayak on a calm body of water, a bicycle on a backwoods path, or a hike in a tranquil forest.
My preferences grow especially pronounced during the rally, when it can seem like there is no escape from the ear-affronting rumble and roar of two-wheeled traffic.
Yet there are always places to escape to in the Black Hills, and there are few places more restful this time of year than no-wake lakes and recreational trails designated for non-motorized use only.
On Friday, I took a respite from the rally at two such places I’d never previously been: Iron Creek Lake and Mount Baldy, both southwest of Spearfish in the northern Black Hills.
I got up early — really early — to avoid the rally traffic. By 5:30 a.m., I was on Interstate 90 with my kayak strapped to the top of my SUV. I took Exit 8 at Spearfish and drove to Iron Creek Lake via McGuigan Road and Tinton Road.
The last 12 miles of the drive were gravel. That was probably enough to keep most bikers away, but it wasn't the only biker-repelling feature of the route. Cattle roamed across and alongside the road, there were several bumpy cattle guards, and there were enough washboards in the roadbed to make my SUV shake like an old washing machine.
When I arrived at the lake, I knew I'd found the perfect escape from the rally when I saw a sign that said, “No motorcycles past here.”
Inside the lake's campground store, I asked a question of the guy at the counter.
“Do any bikers come up here?”
“Nah,” he said. “If they get all the way up here, they’re lost.”
The lake's elevation is about 5,000 feet, and the temperature there at 7 a.m. Friday was 57 degrees — a refreshing change from the heavier 70-degree air that hit me at 5 a.m. when I walked out my door in Rapid City.
When I slipped into my kayak, I relished the relaxation that washed over me as the boat glided across the calm surface of the water. There were some people casting lines from the shore, a guy in a canoe with his dog, and a couple in a motorboat that was puttering around the small lake.
The sun had just come up, and the glassy water reflected the surrounding hills and pines like a mirror. I was about as far from the hustle and bustle of the rally as a person can get.
After my paddle around the lake, I drove about 5 more miles down Tinton Road to the trailhead for Old Baldy Mountain. There was a sign near the parking lot with a crossed-out image of an ATV above the words, “To provide a non-motorized recreation experience.”
Along the trail, there was lots of visible damage from a tornado that ripped through the forest in late June. Yet thanks to some members of the Black Hills Back Country Horsemen of South Dakota, who spent a weekend in July clearing fallen trees away from the trail, there was nothing to impede me.
The hike was a bit more strenuous than I expected. It’s listed as a 5.7-mile loop with a 0.7-mile spur to the summit of Old Baldy — 6.4 miles altogether. It was evident that the trail had been rerouted in places, which was perhaps why the tracker app on my smartphone said I’d hiked 8.15 miles by the time I finished the loop and the spur.
The sights of the trail included giant trees uprooted by the tornado, varying stands of aspen and pine, clearings filled with grass and wildflowers, and numerous cattle. At the summit, there was a nice rocky place to sit and enjoy a view of Terry Peak to the east.
On my drive back to Rapid City, I passed two accidents on the interstate as I weaved my way through nearly bumper-to-bumper traffic that included lots of motorcycles.
But while I was on Iron Creek Lake and the Old Baldy trail, nary a motorcycle engine could be heard.
Contact Seth Tupper at seth.tupper@rapidcityjournal.com