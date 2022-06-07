Evans keeps seat, Roseland joins Rapid City Council

The Rapid City Council will have one new face starting in July for Ward 5, and Council member Bill Evans returning to Ward 2, with incomplete results as of late Tuesday night.

With three of five precincts reporting, Patrick Roseland had 69% of the votes over J.J. Carrell's 31%. Evans narrowly won with 54% of the votes over challenger Lindsey Seachris who had 46% of the vote with four of five precincts reporting.

Ward 5 covers much of northwest Rapid City. It generally follows a line west of Fifth Street, north of Flormann Street to Skyline Drive. It also covers areas north of West Main Street and west of Canyon Lake Drive, with a small portion of Jackson Boulevard also as a boundary.

Roseland will fill the seat left open by Council member Darla Drew, who has served on the council for eight years. Drew is running as a candidate for representative in District 34.

Roseland, a United States Navy veteran and retired registered nurse, said he ran due to the growth Rapid City is experiencing. He said he appreciates the voters who cast their ballot for him and the people who wrote letters, made signs and knocked on doors. He also thanked Carrell.

"A thank you to my opponent who brought the best out in me," Roseland said. "It was not an easy race, but I thank him also for helping me become a better man in this race."

Roseland said after he's sworn in in July, he'll have a lot to learn. He said although he was elected in Ward 5, he also represents all of the citizens in Rapid City. He said he looks forward to being part of the growth while also preserving the historic areas.

Carrell is currently the director of college and career readiness at Rapid City Area Schools.

Ward 2 generally covers much of northeast Rapid City from points east of Fifth Street, south of North Street and north of Cleveland Street.

Evans was first elected to his seat in 2019 and currently serves as the vice president of the City Council. He previously told the Journal he would like to continue working on communication between council members, and between the council and city staff. He said he'd focus on future infrastructure and getting plans in place for 10, 15 and 100 years down the line.

Seachris is a marketing specialist in the Office of Economic Development at South Dakota Mines. She said she hopes to move the city toward strategic growth.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

