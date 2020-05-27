Evans questions completing road projects during budget shortfall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Questions on whether or not some road repair work should be completed during Rapid City's projected $6.6 million budget shortfall dominated Tuesday's Public Works Committee meeting.

Ward 2 City Councilor Bill Evans was the only dissenting voice on two separate road projects — a $200,000 inlay project for Forest Hills Drive and Clark Street and a $550,000 rehabilitation of Tower Road between Mount Rushmore Road and Cathedral Drive.

"What we can do to help people is stop spending money that may not be there in a year and save it for uses when a pipe breaks or something," Evans said. "It could wait another year for funding and be put on the back burner, and we could save this money for something that is more critical that needs to be done."

Public Works Director Dale Tech said the two projects in question are needed maintenance so that more expensive problems don't crop up by delaying them.