Evans questions completing road projects during budget shortfall

Questions on whether or not some road repair work should be completed during Rapid City's projected $6.6 million budget shortfall dominated Tuesday's Public Works Committee meeting.
Ward 2 City Councilor Bill Evans was the only dissenting voice on two separate road projects — a $200,000 inlay project for Forest Hills Drive and Clark Street and a $550,000 rehabilitation of Tower Road between Mount Rushmore Road and Cathedral Drive.
"What we can do to help people is stop spending money that may not be there in a year and save it for uses when a pipe breaks or something," Evans said. "It could wait another year for funding and be put on the back burner, and we could save this money for something that is more critical that needs to be done."
Public Works Director Dale Tech said the two projects in question are needed maintenance so that more expensive problems don't crop up by delaying them.
"The most cost-effective time to do something is now. Delaying these projects, in my opinion, would cause the cost in the future to be much more because we are going to see deterioration on the roadways," Tech said. "We also have a contracting community in this town that depends on this work. I know that they are looking for work and I think the time is right to do that. We have the money in the bank. We're not waiting on future funds for these projects. Now is the correct time to do these projects."
The full City Council will review the projects during its regular meeting Monday.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
