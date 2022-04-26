Evening of learning: HRC-MOA tackles connection between race, economy

Seven panelists spoke Monday on how racial prejudice and the local economy intersect, and the power of Native American spending in Rapid City.

The Rapid City Human Relations Commission-Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors (HRC-MOA) hosted a learning forum Monday at Western Dakota Technical College, where organizations and community leaders discussed how vital Native American commerce is for the area, and the negative impact that occurs when racism enters the community.

Lakota Nation Invitational founder Bryan Brewer, Elevate Rapid City President/CEO Tom Johnson, Rapid City Council member Darla Drew, Rapid City Youth City Council member Adriana Young, Black Hills Powwow Vice President Dew Bad Warrior-Ganje, Oglala Sioux Tribe Treasurer Mason Big Crow and NDN Collective President/CEO Nick Tilsen spoke on the impacts Monday night.

HRC-MOA Chair Karen Mortimer said the evening was not for debate or argument, but rather discussion that could lead to solutions. She said the event planning stemmed directly from racist comments made by Grand Gateway Hotel ownership stating a new policy would be implemented banning Native Americans from the property.

“This is a chance for each of you to listen to this amazing panel, ask questions and think deeply about how we can make Rapid City a better place,” Mortimer said. “History and place matter, relationships matter. The theme of our forums, and it’s really true for this one in particular, is that the more you know, the better we do as a community.”

Brewer began the discussion and said this is a topic that must be talked about.

“It’s very difficult, some things are hard, so we have to talk,” he said.

Brewer said he grew up in the area, spent four years in the military and 31 years in education. He said he started LNI on Pine Ridge because of racism. He said people were afraid to come to the reservation after Wounded Knee. Now LNI is in its 41st year in Rapid City.

He said there was discussion and people asking for LNI to pull out of the city.

“Our board got together and said no way, this is our home,” Brewer said. “This is our treaty land, this is our home, this is where we want to be.”

Brewer said to get things done, people have to talk. He said the community as a whole has to look at the root of the problem, and that’s the key when people talk about economic impact.

He said the issue is Native Americans sit down and talk about what they’re going to do, but it’s not their problem.

“Racism is not our problem,” Brewer said. “The non-Indian has to sit down and look at themselves.”

Johnson said Rapid City’s population is at least 12% Native American, if not higher. However, Native Americans aren’t getting into the high demand jobs that people would expect. He said after the shooting at the Grand Gateway and the comments from ownership came to light, Elevate Rapid City performed a regional economic impact study of Native American spending. The study was comprised of data gathered in October 2020.

He said almost $360 million per year in consumer spending is brought into the community from the Native American community. Johnson said that the spending supports $131 million in payroll and 3,328 jobs, $14 million per year in local taxes and $11.5 million in state taxes.

“Without the Native American spending, if they decided to boycott us suddenly, we would lose 3,000 jobs from this economy,” Johnson said. “We would not have those taxes to build parks, we wouldn’t have those taxes to support Elevate and Vision Funds, we wouldn’t have those taxes to fill potholes.”

Big Crow said members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe spent more than $9 million in Rapid City over the past year, and another $6 million with the COVID-19 money. He said the tribe spent $18,386,213 over the past two years, not including the regular program money spent in the city.

Tilsen said NDN Collective works with more than 150 philanthropic organizations throughout the United States and then invests in the community. He said the group is focused on investing in the community that’s been under-invested in. Tilsen said they’re now focused on job creation and housing, and will invest more than $100 million in the Rapid City community in housing, job creation and economic development.

He said the challenges they see and face in the community is not just the overt racism in situations like the Grand Gateway, but institutional and systemic racism. Tilsen cited studies that Native Americans make up less than 10% of the population in South Dakota but are responsible for 51% of people jailed in the state.

Tilsen said another indicator of racism is that a Native American child in north Rapid City has a lower life expectancy than a white child on the west side.

“As a community, we have to be collectively working toward these goals because it isn’t until we actually change the institutional racism that we will ever have any of these byproducts change,” he said. “There is always going to be the kind of racism that you’ve seen at the Grand Gateway, and we’re always going to have to file federal lawsuits — which we did and we will win — against these institutions until we actually change the core issue.”

Young said historical and present day prejudice goes beyond the economy and reaches to the intergenerational trauma her generation faces. She said there are many young people who feel the pain of prejudice on a daily basis. Young said the trauma can lead to depression, substance abuse and suicide.

She said she knows young people who feel like they don’t have anywhere to go and don’t have a safe place to be, that they can walk down the street and feel like they’re going to lose their life.

Young said when Native American people her age talk about getting a job in Rapid City, family members are apprehensive. They’re warned to be safe, to be respectful.

Mortimer said HRC-MOA is planning more learning forums and other forms of discussion about race relations in Rapid City. She said HRC-MOA is seeking additional community input on future topics.

