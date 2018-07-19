Subscribe for 33¢ / day

An inaugural benefit dinner and auction to support Freedom's Journey ongoing mission to help human trafficking victims and survivors will take place Aug. 3.

Tomorrow's Story 2018 is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Rapid City - Rushmore Plaza and includes a dinner, silent auction and dessert auction. Among scheduled speakers will be a human trafficking survivor. Tickets are $45.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Freedom's Journey is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing better options for victims and survivors of all forms of human trafficking. For more information, visit freedomsjourney.us.

  

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.