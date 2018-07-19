An inaugural benefit dinner and auction to support Freedom's Journey ongoing mission to help human trafficking victims and survivors will take place Aug. 3.
Tomorrow's Story 2018 is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Rapid City - Rushmore Plaza and includes a dinner, silent auction and dessert auction. Among scheduled speakers will be a human trafficking survivor. Tickets are $45.
Freedom's Journey is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing better options for victims and survivors of all forms of human trafficking. For more information, visit freedomsjourney.us.